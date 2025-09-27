Abandoned Weapons In Afghanistan Threaten Regional Security – OpEd

By Professor Naila

When foreign forces left Afghanistan in 2021, the focus was mostly on the politics of withdrawal, the human cost, and what the Taliban’s return meant for Afghans. What did not get as much attention then was the huge stockpile of weapons and equipment that was left behind. Those arms did not vanish into thin air. They have been trickling into the hands of militant groups, and that is becoming a serious problem for everyone in the region.

Just last week, a video started circulating online. It showed fighters from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) sometimes called Fitna al Khawarij carrying American made M16 rifles and bragging about heading into Pakistan. For years, Pakistan has warned this would happen, that abandoned weapons in Afghanistan would end up with terrorists. The footage leaves little doubt.

And it is not just rumor or political spin. The Washington Post reported in April 2025 that US origin rifles and night vision gear were seized from TTP fighters inside Pakistan. A few days later, the BBC said almost half a million weapons left in Afghanistan had already been diverted to militant groups. Half a million that is not an exaggeration, that is a pipeline. The UN has flagged the same thing in its 2023 and 2025 reports that states safe havens across Afghanistan are keeping groups like the TTP and the Baloch Liberation Army well supplied.

Pakistan’s concerns

This is not abstract to Islamabad. For many years, Pakistan’s security and military forces have been engaged in combat with the TTP. These militants now have sophisticated rifles, night-vision scopes, and communications equipment made for contemporary battlefields, they are not merely slinking across the border with antiquated Kalashnikovs. In an interview this September, the DG ISPR made it clear that these abandoned weapons pose a “direct threat” to regional peace as well as to Pakistan.

It is also true. The cost of counterterrorism increases with each new weapon in the wrong hands. They are the kind of weapons that increase the lethality, mobility, and difficulty of uprooting insurgent groups, they are not tools for minor offenders.

Greater than Pakistan

Nonetheless, it would be incorrect to attribute this solely to Pakistan. These weapons do not stop at a single border once they get going. They may appear in Central Asia or on the illicit markets that fuel Middle Eastern conflicts tomorrow, but today they are in Balochistan or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Borders are not respected by weapons any more than by militants.

Therefore, “who is to blame?” is not the question. How can we prevent this from getting worse? That is the true question. Because it becomes more destabilizing for the entire region and possibly beyond the longer it is left unchecked.

What needs to happen?

First, the world must admit this is a real problem. Too often abandoned weapons are brushed off as a local issue. They’re not. When you have tens or hundreds of thousands of military-grade arms floating around, that’s a global security risk.

Second, countries need to work together on this. That means tighter monitoring of arms, sharing intelligence quickly, and coordinating to intercept shipments before they reach militants. This isn’t glamorous work, but it is necessary. The UN and regional organizations are positioned to help build those mechanisms, but they’ll need political will behind them.

And third, Afghanistan’s own authorities cannot sit this one out. Commitments that Afghan soil would not be used against neighbors have to mean something in practice, not just in statements. That means cracking down on smuggling routes, dismantling networks, and showing real effort to control stockpiles. It won’t be easy, but without Kabul’s cooperation, every other measure will have limited impact.

Time for Change

That TTP video is not just militant propaganda. It is proof. Proof that warnings of Pakistan were justified, proof that militants are arming themselves with weapons meant for counterinsurgency, and proof that without collective action, this situation will get worse.

For Pakistan, the stakes are clear that stop the terrorism, keep the country stable. For the rest of the international community, the stakes should be just as clear and make sure the mistakes of past conflicts do not fuel the next round of violence in South Asia or beyond.

Weapons left behind in Afghanistan are not relics of a finished war. They are tools of new conflicts already taking shape. And unless everyone treats this as a shared responsibility, the cost would not be paid by one country alone.