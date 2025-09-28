Armenian-Azerbaijani Peace Process Shows Signs Of Progress

By Eurasianet

(Eurasianet) — Small indicators are starting to appear that ongoing confidence-building measures between Armenia and Azerbaijan are having a positive effect on efforts to conclude a lasting peace settlement.

An Azerbaijani media outlet, the Report information agency, noted September 22 that Armenian and Azerbaijani judges awarded the highest scores possible to contestants from each other’s nation during the opening stage of the Silk Road Star vocal competition, which got underway in Kazakhstan on September 20. The mutual gesture may not seem like much, but it is worth remembering that the US rapprochement with Communist China in the early 1970s gained traction with ping-pong diplomacy.

On a more substantive level, the chief of Armenia’s National Security Service, Andranik Simonyan, was in Baku from September 19-21 to attend a security conference and hold talks with his Azerbaijani counterparts.

When journalists in Yerevan asked about the visit, Armen Grigoryan, Armenia’s National Security Council secretary , declined to comment, the Armenia Today outlet reported September 22. Observers in Yerevan believe Simonyan likely raised the issue of 23 Armenian nationals in Azerbaijani custody that the Armenian government classifies as prisoners of war who should be released. A provisional peace deal signed by Armenia and Azerbaijan does not cover the issue of the 23 prisoners.

The foreign ministers of the two states met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on September 22, each issuing a similarly worded statement acknowledging that they exchanged ideas on “possible further steps to advance the peace agenda” and “agreed to continue their dialogue.”