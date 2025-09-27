Canada’s ‘Most Wanted’ Arrested In Qatar

By Eurasia Review

One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives, Rabih Alkhalil, has been arrested in Qatar after three years on the run.

The 38-year-old who was the subject of an INTERPOL Red Notice for charges including murder and conspiracy to import cocaine, had been on the run following his escape from prison in Canada while on trial for murder.

The arrest was made possible through cooperation between the Qatar Ministry of the Interior, the INTERPOL National Central Bureaus in Doha and Ottawa, deployed Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Liaison Officers, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia and the RCMP Federal Policing Pacific Region.

Alkhalil will be held in Qatar pending his return to Canada.