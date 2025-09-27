From Crisis To Cooperation: Why US–Pakistan Climate Collaboration Is A Strategic Imperative – OpEd

By Asad Ali

Climate change is no longer a distant threat for Pakistan—it is an unfolding catastrophe. Ranked among the top ten countries most vulnerable to climate change, Pakistan finds itself battling an increasingly hostile environment: floods, heatwaves, water scarcity, and glacial melt now define its climate reality. Yet, Pakistan contributes less than 1% to global emissions. This deep imbalance highlights the urgent need for global equity and shared responsibility in climate action—particularly between developed nations and the Global South. One partnership that holds strategic promise in this context is that of the United States and Pakistan.

A forward-thinking US–Pakistan climate alliance would not only mitigate humanitarian and environmental risks, but also cement a deeper strategic alignment in a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape. The relationship should be elevated beyond aid and token cooperation; it must evolve into a partnership of equals working together to future-proof Pakistan’s development and ensure regional stability.

Pakistan’s recent climate-related tragedies serve as a grim testament to its vulnerability. The 2022 floods were among the most devastating natural disasters in its history, killing 1,760 people and inflicting over $40 billion in economic losses. Just two years later, a brutal heatwave in Sindh claimed more than 568 lives and hospitalized nearly 8,000 more. These aren’t isolated events—they are symptoms of a system under siege. As of June 2025, temperatures are 1.3 °C above pre-industrial levels, while monsoon rainfall has surged by an alarming 82% year-on-year. Glacial melting in the north and water stress in urban centers only worsen the nation’s already precarious situation.

Compounding the crisis is Pakistan’s urbanization boom, which continues without parallel investment in resilient infrastructure. Outdated drainage systems, shrinking groundwater reserves, and inefficient water management mechanisms have become dangerous vulnerabilities. Without immediate and sustained intervention, climate shocks will not only undermine Pakistan’s human security but also derail its long-term economic stability.

Amid the adversity, there are signs of hope—and even leadership. Pakistan is emerging as a significant player in renewable energy, now ranked the sixth-largest solar market in the world. It has expanded its renewable output by nearly 50%, demonstrating an appetite for clean energy solutions. This green momentum provides a fertile ground for international collaboration, especially in areas such as solar energy expansion, digital water governance, and climate-resilient agriculture.

The challenge, however, is not just about local willingness but also about international support. While institutions like USAID and the Green Climate Fund have extended assistance, the scale and speed of help remain insufficient. Given the scale of the crisis and Pakistan’s limited financial cushion, what’s needed is not more loans or conditional aid, but grant-based financing, direct technology transfers, and institutional capacity-building.

The case for a stronger US–Pakistan climate partnership extends beyond environmental altruism. It is a strategic necessity. For the United States, bolstering Pakistan’s climate resilience offers multiple benefits: it strengthens ties with a key regional player, counters China’s growing influence in the green development space, and solidifies America’s leadership on climate diplomacy—especially within the Global South.

China has already made significant inroads through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which includes a number of energy projects. While some are renewable, many have also relied heavily on coal, drawing criticism for their environmental impact. A US-led green partnership could present an alternative development model—one that prioritizes sustainability and long-term resilience over short-term growth.

Moreover, climate security is rapidly becoming an axis around which regional stability revolves. In South Asia, where nuclear powers like India and Pakistan face growing water stress and agricultural volatility, the risk of climate-induced conflict is real. By helping Pakistan adapt to climate change, the US would be contributing not just to humanitarian relief but to long-term regional peace.

What would an effective US–Pakistan climate partnership look like? First, it must center on technology transfer—particularly in areas like heat-resistant crop varieties, energy-efficient irrigation, and AI-based water resource management. The US has cutting-edge capabilities in these sectors; sharing them would enable Pakistan to build climate resilience from the ground up.

Second, both countries should prioritize grid modernization and green energy ventures. Pakistan’s energy transition is already underway, but it lacks the financial and technical capacity to scale. Direct investment, public-private partnerships, and concessional financing from the US could unlock massive growth and help decarbonize the economy.

Third, the partnership must embrace institutional cooperation, particularly in governance, data sharing, and policymaking. Creating joint research centers, facilitating educational exchanges, and training climate scientists could form a long-term foundation for mutual learning.

Finally, the US should advocate for Pakistan’s voice in global climate forums. As a country on the frontlines of the crisis, Pakistan has moral authority and lived experience that should be heard in climate negotiations. Empowering Pakistan in this way also boosts America’s credibility as a champion of the Global South.

The climate crisis is reshaping geopolitics, development priorities, and the meaning of national security. For Pakistan, the choice is stark: act decisively or suffer increasingly devastating consequences. For the United States, the opportunity is equally clear: invest in a key partner’s resilience, deepen regional influence, and lead the global fight against climate change.

A robust climate partnership between the US and Pakistan is no longer a diplomatic nicety—it is a strategic imperative. Together, the two nations can forge a future that is not only sustainable but also secure, equitable, and geopolitically wise. Climate collaboration is not just about saving the planet; it’s about reshaping alliances for a more stable world.