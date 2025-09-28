Iran Recalls Ambassadors As ‘Snapback’ Sanctions Arrive

By RFE RL

(RFE/RL) — Iran has recalled its ambassadors to Britain, France, and Germany as the clock ticked down toward the imposition of UN “snapback” sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear program.

At midnight GMT, heading into September 28, widespread UN punitive measures against Iran were officially implemented, the European 3 (E3) said, further pressuring Tehran which already faces severe economic difficulties from previously applied Western sanctions.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said it had called home its ambassadors to the E3 for consultations following what it called the “irresponsible move” by the three European permanent UN Security Council members.

The three countries had triggered a 30-day countdown to the reimposition of sanctions by accusing Iran of violating a 2015 deal aimed to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.

A last-minute bid by permanent members Russia and China to delay the snapback sanctions by six months failed in the Security Council on September 26.

What Will Iran Sanctions Include?

The punitive measures include a conventional arms embargo, restrictions on activities related to ballistic missiles, a ban on reprocessing and enrichment of uranium, a global asset freeze, and travel bans on Iranian individuals and entities.

“This council does not have the necessary assurance that there is a clear path to a swift diplomatic solution,” Barbara Woodward, Britain’s ambassador to the UN, said on September 26.

“UN sanctions, targeting Iranian proliferation, will be reimposed this weekend.”

Tehran blasted the UN action.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told the Security Council that the “pursuit of the so-called ‘snapback’ is…legally void, politically reckless, and procedurally flawed.”

He said Tehran will “never bow” to pressure on its nuclear program, which it says is strictly for civilian purposes, and insisted the country is not seeking nuclear weapons.

Despite his defiant remarks, Araqchi left the door open to further talks during the final 24 hours before sanctions are to take effect.

“Diplomacy never dies,” he said.

Punitive measures on Iran were lifted as part of the 2015 deal with world powers. European signatories of the accord accuse Tehran of violating the agreement.

As part of the process, the Security Council had to vote within 30 days on a resolution to continue Iran’s sanctions relief, requiring at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, Russia, China, Britain, or France to pass.

It voted on such a resolution on September 19, but it failed to pass.

Russia Calls Sanctions ‘Clumsy Blackmail’

The draft resolution proposed by Russia and China, which have close ties to Iran, would have given another nearly seven more months for talks, diplomats told news outlets, but the motion did not receive enough votes.

“We had hoped that [the E3 and the United States] would think twice and would opt for the path of diplomacy and dialogue, instead of their clumsy blackmail,” Russian Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyansky told the council ahead of the vote.

“Did Washington, London, Paris, Berlin make any compromises? No, they did not,” he said.

Temporary Security Council members Pakistan and Algeria joined Russia and China in supporting the extension. Nine countries voted no and two abstained.

Following the vote, Polyansky told the council that “there has been no snapback and there will be no snapback. Any moves to resuscitate anti-Iranian Security Council resolutions, which were in effect prior to 2013, are null and void.”

Polyansky did not elaborate, and it wasn’t immediately clear how Russia would move to stop the reimposition of sanctions.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, hours before the sanctions were set to take effect, called the measures “unlawful” and said he had written to UN chief Antonio Guterres warning that it would be “a major mistake” for him to acknowledge them.

Behnam Ben Taleblu, an Iran expert at the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said the snapback won’t have an impact if the sanctions aren’t enforced. That is the next battle for Washington and its European allies.

“My eye will be on: Will the Trump administration and the Europeans be able to recreate a panel of experts to deal with sanctions enforcement in 2025?” he told RFE/RL.

“That’s how I will judge if the snapback is a success. It’s not about this bureaucratic fight — it’s about the bureaucratic fights yet to come [over enforcement].”

The ‘Wall Of Mistrust’

The E3 had said they would be willing to extend the deadline if Iran complied with a series of conditions, including direct negotiations with the United States over its nuclear program, allowing UN nuclear inspectors access to nuclear sites, and accounting for the more than 400 kilograms highly enriched uranium that the IAEA says Tehran holds.

Araqchi and the IAEA on September 26 both said a team of inspectors from the UN watchdog were now in Iran, although details were kept confidential. The Europeans said this was not enough to prevent reimposition of sanctions on September 27.

In comments to reporters after the vote, Iranian President Masud Pezeshkian said his country was prepared to be “transparent about our highly enriched uranium.” But he added that the “wall of mistrust” between Tehran and Washington is “quite high.”

Later, on September 27, Pezeshkian claimed the United States had offered Iran an “unacceptable” deal to hand over all its enriched uranium in exchange for a three-month exemption from sanctions.

“They want us to give them all of our enriched uranium in exchange for giving us a three-month period, which is absolutely unacceptable,” he said.

The new penalties will come on top of existing sanctions against Iran that have severely crippled its economy.

Iranian officials have attempted to downplay the impact of the return of UN sanctions, but experts said they would hit Iran hard, weakening the currency, among other things.