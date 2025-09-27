Iran’s Pezeshkian Slams Sanctions, Snapback As Illegal

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian denounced the snapback mechanism and renewed sanctions as “illegal and unethical,” urging the UN to block their re-imposition.

In a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York on Friday, Pezeshkian stressed that Iran has upheld its commitments, while Russia and China also oppose the enforcement of the sanctions.

Despite this, he said, Washington and its allies continue to pursue unlawful measures against Tehran.

The president thanked Guterres for his efforts to advance peace and for his stance on the Gaza crisis, but criticized the UN Security Council’s inaction, noting that genocide and Israeli atrocities in Gaza persist without even a formal condemnation.

Pezeshkian also urged the UN chief to use his capacities to prevent the reactivation of sanctions.

Guterres, in response, pointed to the ongoing UN efforts to stop Israeli aggression in Gaza, recalling the loss of several UN personnel in the violence.

He voiced hope that a diplomatic solution could be reached before any snapback move, saying punitive measures should be avoided.