Pak–KSA Pact As A Model For Kabul – OpEd

By Dr. Hamza Khan

Muslim leaders often talk about unity, but when you look closely, it’s usually more talk than action. Old rivalries, power plays, and suspicion tend to win out.

That’s why the new defence pact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia stands out. It doesn’t feel like one of those staged photo-op moments. This agreement, the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, lays down a framework for both countries to work together on security. What makes it even more striking is that they’ve been upfront about it not being aimed at threatening others, just about protecting sovereignty and stability. That kind of plain talk is rare in a region where every move is viewed through the lens of mistrust.

For Pakistan, the deal is both familiar and new. The familiar part is easy: ties with Saudi Arabia have always been close, rooted in religion, financial support, and shared political interests. What’s new is the shift from relying on goodwill and temporary understandings to putting things into a formal structure. That suggests Pakistan wants more consistency in how it approaches its alliances. For Saudi Arabia, the pact shows they’re serious about investing in security ties with Muslim countries, not just depending on the US or Europe. That alone signals a bit of a change in thinking.

Symbolism is just as important as the technical details. Muslim states often call for solidarity, but when real crises hit, rivalry usually takes over. By signing a pact like this, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are trying to model a different kind of relationship, one where Muslim-majority countries take responsibility for each other’s security. It doesn’t erase disagreements, but it does set a tone. Afghanistan keeps casting a shadow over these kinds of regional moves. For decades, its instability has spilled across borders, making unity in South or Central Asia feel more like an idea than a reality. The country has too often been used as a staging ground for conflict, and it’s the Afghan people who end up paying for it most. If there’s a takeaway from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s pact, it’s that unity isn’t just a slogan you repeat, it’s a decision, and it requires work, even when it’s uncomfortable.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have managed to put their differences aside long enough to strike a defensive agreement that looks beyond just their own short-term interests. Afghanistan could try a version of that. Not by copying it word for word, but by shifting its politics toward cooperation instead of isolation. That means clamping down on how its territory is used by outside actors, yes, but it also means trying to build real ties with neighbours. For a country that’s been hit so hard by conflict, even modest steps toward trust would matter.

Of course, none of this is easy. Afghan politics are messy. Ethnic rivalries, ideological divides, and decades of grudges make trust fragile. But the alternative is bleak: more instability, more isolation, and even less of the recognition and development that Afghans desperately need. Choosing unity isn’t a cure-all, but it’s a path forward. Division hasn’t worked, and there’s little evidence it ever will.

Another point worth noting is that this pact doesn’t try to box anyone out. Its defensive framing leaves the door open for others. If more countries followed the same principle, setting aside rivalries just long enough to create working structures for cooperation, the whole image of the Muslim world could shift. Instead of being seen as permanently fragmented, it could be seen as capable of collective strength. That’s not a fantasy; it’s just a matter of choices.

Sceptics will shrug and say this won’t last, or that it’s only symbolic. Maybe they’re right. Both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have a history of letting grand promises fade. But even if it’s mostly symbolic, that still counts for something in a climate where disunity dominates the headlines. And if the pact does survive, with real cooperation to back it up, then it proves solidarity doesn’t have to stay trapped in speeches, it can take the form of policy.

The bigger point here is straightforward. Strength in the Muslim world won’t come from multiplying rivalries. It will come from solidarity. That doesn’t mean ignoring real differences, but it does mean standing together when it matters. The Pakistan-Saudi pact is a reminder of that. Afghanistan, and others, should take notice. Unity isn’t about pretending problems don’t exist; it’s about deciding to work through them anyway.

The real test will come in the next few years. If this agreement just sits on paper, critics will feel justified. But if it develops into something active, joint exercises, intelligence sharing, actual collaboration, then it could be a turning point. Muslim states have long complained about being at the mercy of outside powers. Building their own structures for defence is the only way to change that. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have planted a flag; the question now is whether others will rally around it.

When you strip it down, this pact isn’t mainly about military firepower. It’s about political maturity, about realizing that cooperation beats suspicion. If that lesson spreads, it could matter more than any new weapons deal. And that’s why this agreement, even if modest, deserves attention. It shows that Muslim countries don’t have to settle for slogans. They can back them up with action.