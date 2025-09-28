‘The Road Of Hope’ For Vatican–Vietnam Relations – OpEd

By UCA News

By Alex Hoang

(UCA News) — The Vatican’s recent call to revive the beatification cause of Cardinal Francis Xavier Nguyen Van Thuan is more than an internal Church affair. It is a gesture that intersects with history, politics, and the future of Vatican–Vietnam relations.

Announced in the midst of the global Church’s Jubilee Year of Hope, the move brings into focus a man whose life was marked by imprisonment, endurance, and unwavering hope.

Born in 1928 in Hue, central Vietnam, Nguyen Van Thuan belonged to one of the country’s most prominent Catholic families. He was a nephew of President Ngo Dinh Diem, whose regime governed South Vietnam until its collapse in 1963.

This family connection would later mark him in the eyes of the victorious communist government.

A prisoner of conscience, tied to a fallen regime

In April 1975, just days before Saigon fell, Nguyen Van Thuan was appointed coadjutor archbishop of the city. The timing, coupled with his lineage, proved fatal. He was arrested soon afterward and spent 13 years in re-education camps, including nine years in solitary confinement.

Prison did not silence him. On scraps of paper smuggled to the outside world, he wrote what later became The Road of Hope, a collection of reflections that sustained Vietnamese Catholics during years of uncertainty.

His quiet witness even touched some of his guards, who came to respect — and in certain cases, embrace — the faith of the man they were meant to break.

Cardinal Thuan would eventually be released and exiled. Called to Rome, he was appointed by John Paul II to lead the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace.

In 2000, he preached the Lenten spiritual exercises for the pope and the Roman Curia, a sign of the universal Church’s recognition of his moral authority.

He died in 2002, but his writings, translated into multiple languages, continue to inspire believers worldwide.

In 2017, Pope Francis declared him Venerable, affirming his heroic virtues.

The path to his canonization has not been smooth.

In 2012, a Vatican delegation preparing to collect testimonies inside Vietnam reportedly had its visas revoked just days before arrival. Officially, Hanoi said no formal request had been received. But for many observers, the abrupt cancellation reflected the sensitivities of honoring a man who had been jailed by the state for ties to the old regime.

This episode underscored a persistent tension: Nguyen Van Thuan’s story is not only spiritual but also political.

Beatifying him inevitably raises the question of how Vietnam comes to terms with its past treatment of religious leaders, particularly those linked by family or circumstance to South Vietnam.

Milestones in Vatican–Vietnam relations

Against this backdrop, the Vatican’s renewed call takes on added meaning. It follows years of painstaking diplomacy that have gradually improved relations between the Holy See and Vietnam.

In 2007, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung became the first Vietnamese leader to meet the pope at the Vatican, marking a symbolic opening. Two years later, the two sides established a Joint Working Group to handle bilateral discussions, a mechanism that has since convened regularly.

President Truong Tan Sang’s audience with Pope Francis in 2013 further consolidated the relationship, while in July 2023, a breakthrough was reached with the appointment of a Permanent Papal Representative in Hanoi.

Most recently, in September 2025, the eleventh session of the Joint Working Group took place in Rome, during which both sides acknowledged the Church’s positive contributions to Vietnam’s development.

It is in the wake of this steady thaw that the Vatican has now urged the faithful to pray for a miracle through Nguyen Van Thuan’s intercession — the decisive step needed for his beatification. The timing is hardly accidental.

The global Church is celebrating 2025 as the Jubilee Year of Hope.

Few figures embody this theme more vividly than Nguyen Van Thuan. From solitary confinement, he wrote: “Hope is waiting with love. Whoever has hope lives in joy.”

Such lines, penned in darkness, have become a source of light for Catholics not only in Vietnam but around the world.

If canonized, Nguyen Van Thuan would stand alongside the 117 Vietnamese martyrs canonized in 1988, but as a modern witness of a different kind: not martyred by sword or fire, but by long years of silence, separation, and endurance.

His sainthood would affirm that holiness can emerge from the prison cell as powerfully as from the execution ground.

Hope as common ground

The Vatican’s push is not merely about elevating one man to the altars. It is also about reconciliation.

For the Vietnamese state, Nguyen Van Thuan’s cause is a reminder of a past many would prefer to forget.

For the Church, it is an affirmation that memory must be transfigured, not erased.

Yet his legacy may provide common ground. Vietnamese Catholics have long professed dual fidelity: to their faith and to their homeland. Honoring Nguyen Van Thuan need not be read as a political provocation, but as an acknowledgment that love of God and love of country can coexist, even under pressure.

In this Jubilee of Hope, the Vatican’s renewed encouragement is both spiritual and diplomatic. It invites the world to see Nguyen Van Thuan not only as a prisoner of the past but as a prophet of the future.

His life suggests that the wounds of history can, with patience, be transformed into seeds of reconciliation.

For Vietnam and the Vatican alike, his cause is a test — and a promise — that hope can indeed be stronger than chains.