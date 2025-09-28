Theaterization: An Emergent Need – OpEd

By Major General Deepak Mehra (Retd)

The Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held in Kolkata represented far more than a mere congregation of India’s senior military personnel; it was a strategic landmark for the nation’s defence apparatus.

The discussions, spanning multiple sessions and led by the Prime Minister and the Raksha Mantri, centred around recalibrating the Indian Armed Forces to address rapidly evolving threats, adapt to new domains of warfare, and solidify India’s security architecture for the future. The agenda laid out at the conference was a clarion call to revise traditional doctrines, operational practices, and institutional structures to ensure the Armed Forces are resilient, agile, and ready for both present and future challenges.

The Prime Minister’s address was a foundational moment, setting forth a vision based on three foundational pillars for India’s defence transformation under the acronym “JAI” of Jointness, Aatmanirbharta (Self-reliance), and Innovation. These pillars are not just buzzwords but actionable imperatives aimed at enhancing operational preparedness, fostering inter-service collaborative spirit, and making Indian defence indigenously robust and technologically driven. These three pillars, combined with the Dynamic Defence Planning, would drive the transformation necessary for India’s defence preparedness in an increasingly complex geopolitical environment. This context sets the stage for a nuanced discussion and emergent actualisation of Theaterisation, which is now central to the art and science of Modern Warfare.

Imperatives of Modern Warfare

Jointness: The Heart of Effective Defence.

Jointness refers to seamless operational synergy among land, air, and naval forces. The CCC underscored this principle as vital in the current era, where threats are multi-dimensional and the pace of battle demands near-instantaneous reaction and adaptation. For decades, India’s defence doctrine has been constrained by service-centric silos, occasionally leading to inefficiencies in coordination, resource usage and response times.

Self-Reliance and Innovation: Driving Force Multiplier.

Aatmanirbharta implies an unwavering commitment to indigenous capability development. Local production, research, and innovation are being aggressively championed so that India’s Armed Forces become less dependent on foreign platforms and technologies. The CCC emphasised innovation not merely as a peripheral activity but as an embedded, systemic feature in all aspects of military doctrine. The emergent need to fill gaps, anticipate future threats and keep India’s warfighting edge sharp necessitates immediate Theatreisation.

Vigilance and Dynamic Defence Planning.

Geopolitical landscapes are in constant flux. Therefore, ongoing vigilance and the ability to anticipate possible threats are essential. Defence planning must be adaptive, forward-looking and flexible. It should be able to pivot in response to new risks, whether those pertain to traditional state actors or asymmetric, non-state adversaries.

The “Why Now” Argument: A Paradigm Shift in Warfare

Legacy Command Structures Versus Contemporary Realities.

Post-Independence India designed its military command along the lines of single-service commands, primarily oriented towards static, platform-centric warfare. The Army, Navy, and Air Force each operate a total of 17 separate commands i.e. 7 Army commands, 7 IAF commands, and 3 Navy commands, largely functioning as institutional silos. This legacy architecture is ill-suited to the complex, fast-moving, and multi-domain battlespaces of the 21st century. The comparison is stark: India currently fights with a 20th-century-style organisational logic, while potential adversaries have restructured their forces for joint, multi-domain operations.

Modern warfare demands a joint, integrated, modular and theatre-based command structure to marshal resources seamlessly across land, sea, air, cyber, space and electronic warfare domains. As the U.S. and China’s military reforms demonstrate, such integration is not mere organisational tidiness but a strategic imperative to accelerate decision-making, harmonise capabilities, and empower commanders with holistic operational control.

The Two-Front Challenge: The China–Pakistan Nexus.

India’s strategic environment is unique for its two-front threat from China and Pakistan, which complicates defence requirements. China’s rapid military modernisation focused on integrated joint operations through its Western Theatre Command (WTC), which addresses the Himalayan frontier, incorporates Army, Air Force, and Rocket Forces, and conducts multi-domain operations. Pakistan remains a hostile neighbour with entrenched asymmetric and conventional threats, often backed diplomatically and militarily by China.

The China-Pakistan axis has evolved into a functional and operational nexus. China supplies cutting-edge military equipment to Pakistan and engages in joint military exercises, suggesting high levels of interoperability. Simultaneous operations across the rugged Himalayan ranges, desert sectors of Western India, and maritime zones are no longer hypothetical but plausible scenarios. This level of complexity cannot be fought with disjointed, uncoordinated service commands.

Expanding Battlespace: From Land, Sea, Air to Cyber, Space, and Electronic Warfare.

India’s security challenges extend well beyond traditional domains. Cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure, jamming of satellite navigation and communication and electronic warfare capabilities to degrade command and control are integrated components of modern conflict. The armed forces must respond in a synchronised, rapid manner to such threats.

Fragmented command structures impede the fusion required to counter these non-traditional domains. ITCs provide a platform to integrate cyber and space commands at the operational level, enabling real-time cross-domain effects that isolated service commands cannot achieve independently.

The Chief of Defence Staff and the Challenge of Institutional Reform.

The creation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in 2019 was touted as a historic move intended to propel jointness and accelerate military reforms, with theatreisation as its foremost responsibility.Yet, six years on, this mandate remains largely unfulfilled. Several reasons explain this inertia:

Institutional Resistance: Entrenched service-specific interests continue pushing back against reforms that threaten established hierarchies and budgets.

Institutional Balancing: Each CDS, facing these pressures, has often proceeded cautiously, seeking consensus rather than decisive change.

Political and Bureaucratic Caution: The defence establishment has lacked the political will and legislative backing to enforce rapid transformation.

China’s Western Theatre Command (WTC) was operational within two years of announcement; India’s slow progress diminishes strategic deterrence credibility. For the CDS post to fulfil its transformational promise, it must aggressively pursue theatreisation as a non-negotiable priority, even in the face of resistance; otherwise, the position risks becoming symbolic rather than catalytic.

Lessons from Historical Battles and Committee Reports.

The 1999 Kargil War exposed the limitations of India’s then-existing command structure. The absence of integrated joint planning delayed airpower employment and complicated coordinated responses in the high-altitude battle theatre. This failure catalysed several committee reports:

The Kargil Review Committee (1999) emphatically recommended the creation of integrated theatre commands and a Chief of Defence Staff to drive jointness.

The Naresh Chandra Task Force (2011) reiterated the need for structural reforms to address coordination deficits.

The Shekatkar Committee (2016) proposed at least three integrated theatre commands (Northern, Western, and Southern) to enhance operational synergy and reduce resource duplication.

Despite repeated official endorsements, theatreisation has proceeded at a glacial pace, held back by institutional inertia and inter-service rivalries.

Operation Sindoor, discussed in depth during the CCC, stands as a recent example where jointness, though superficially addressed, failed at deeper evaluation. The inability to merge radar pictures, coordinate ISR support, plan missions together and integrate airspace management highlighted the doctrinal and operational shortcomings inherent to current practices. Fragmentation due to doctrinal separation, especially in the Indian Air Force (IAF), resulted in parallel theatre approaches, diminishing overall battle efficacy. These lessons reveal the necessity for doctrinal overhaul where jointness moves from mere rhetoric to genuine integration.

The Operational and Strategic Benefits of Theatreisation

Enhanced Operational Efficiency and Synergy.

The essence of theaterisation is the creation of a unified operational command for an entire geographical theatre under a single commander who has control over all service assets deployed in that theatre. This eliminates gaps and redundancies typical in siloed commands and aligns tactical and operational objectives flawlessly.

Benefits include:

Single-point military advice providing the government with coherent operational estimates and options.

Integrated planning and execution reduced duplication in logistics, intelligence sharing, and force deployment.

Optimised application of resources enabling flexible reallocation of air, land, and sea assets in response to rapidly changing battlefield conditions.

In simple terms, this synergy increases combat effectiveness, ensuring that all available capabilities are harnessed collectively towards the mission’s goal.

Rationalisation of Resources and Economic Imperative.

India’s defence budget, though rising, still faces serious constraints, especially in high-cost modernisation areas like drones, space assets, electronic warfare, and cyber capabilities. Multiple single-service commands require independent logistics chains, training academies, bases, and support infrastructure. This leads to costly duplication and inefficiencies.

Integrated theatre commands will enable:

Consolidation of training institutions, reducing parallel command and staff colleges.

Unified logistics chains and maintenance bases, yielding substantial cost savings.

Better prioritisation of funds towards critical high-tech procurements rather than redundant organisational overhead.

Thus, theatreisation enhances strategic reach not just operationally but economically, ensuring precious resources are channelled effectively to future-ready capabilities.

Streamlined Decision-Making and Reduced Bureaucracy.

Presently, battlefield decisions involve coordination across multiple command headquarters and service chiefs. This bureaucratic layering slows down operational tempo and reaction times, often with potentially catastrophic consequences.

ITCs vest tactical and administrative authority with the theatre commander, the sole locus for rapid decisions in the field. This is a revolutionary change wherein the commander can respond without waiting for approvals from service headquarters based in New Delhi.

The Indian government’s Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control, and Discipline) Act, 2023, empowering joint organisations with disciplinary and administrative authority across services, provides the necessary legal framework to operationalise these structures with authority and accountability.

Strategic Flexibility and Deterrence Posture.

A more agile and unified force deterrence profile is vital for India’s complex security environment. Integrated theatre commands enable:

Rapid shift of resources between fronts under a central command

Ability to mount multi-pronged simultaneous responses to diverse threats, from conventional incursions to asymmetric attacks.

Enhanced joint exercises projecting power signalling credible deterrence to adversaries.

A disunited command sends a fragmented message to foes; a unified theatre command projects strength, cohesion, and preparedness.

The Imperative for Accelerated Reform

India stands at a strategic crossroads. The evolving nature of warfare marked by drone swarms, loitering munitions and rapid tempo tactics demands a fundamental rethink of command structures, operational practices, and institutional boundaries. The strategic environment has overtaken outdated command structures. Theaterisation is a strategic necessity, operational imperative and economic urgency. It is the only pathway to building a truly joint, agile and potent military force equipped for the multi-domain, multi-front wars of the future.

The resistance, primarily from institutional inertia within single-service headquarters, particularly the Air Force, is real but not insurmountable. The success of China’s theatre commands, Russia’s Military Districts and the U.S. combatant command systems provides a blueprint. The CDS post must shed symbolic inertia and decisively push reforms forward. Every year lost is a year ceded to adversaries who have long embraced integration.

To deny or delay theaterisation is to risk India’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and regional influence. The time to actualise theaterisation is now, not tomorrow, not the year after. The national interest demands no less. The choices made today at forums like the Combined Commanders’ Conference will shape the destiny of India’s defence forces for generations to come.