Trump Directs War Secretary To Send Troops To Portland To Protect ICE

By The Center Square

By Sarah Roderick-Fitch

(The Center Square) – Troops will be sent in to protect immigration and customs enforcement facilities “under siege” in Portland, President Donald Trump said Saturday morning.

The president cited attacks “by Antifa” and other “domestic terrorists” in a social media post.

On Monday, the second-term Republican issued an executive order designating Antifa a domestic terror organization.

Trump said the request came from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. On Wednesday, an ICE facility in Dallas was attacked by a gunman, who shot three detainees, killing one.

The president has directed War Secretary Pete Hegseth to “provide all necessary troops to protect war ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE facilities under siege from attack by Antifa.”

The move is similar to when the president directed Hegseth to send troops to Los Angeles following a violent uprising targeting ICE facilities and agents.

Unlike the Los Angeles riots, the president made no indication that he would be deploying the National Guard to Portland.