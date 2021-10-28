American Communism, Like All Social Engineering, Hits Its Minorities First – OpEd

By Rahul Manchanda

Mainstream American majorities such as white-Americans, Christian Americans, need to understand that Communism always takes the ‘boiling frog’ approach to mass societal change, but usually their tell-tale signs of mass change is first tested on the USA’s minority populations, such as African-Americans, immigrants, unpopular minorities and others who lack a voice in the U.S. Congress, Senate, Judiciary or Executive branches of government.

This way there is really no one to complain when basic civil liberties and fundamental human rights get taken away in the name of “state security” or “safety.” while mainstream white Americans either don’t know what is going on right under their noses, don’t care even if they do because it does not necessarily concern them, or even more perversely, support and enjoy it because they harbor deep animosity themselves against those groups.

That is, until those human social engineering experiments become more entrenched and firmly established in American jurisprudence through years and years of judicial interpretation, implementation, and case precedence, as well as those communist sympathizer congress and senate members who venture out of their wretched political caves and kick around and pass legislation designed to either amend or strengthen those communist statutes and laws first usually introduced by one or two “bought and paid for” leaders in the executive branch (either state or federal).

International global communists have realized that Americans are by and large not interested in the world around them, paying attention only to threats of violence or “terrorism” against them and their families, but will most likely remain metaphorically asleep when statutes and laws are passed (usually under the guise/cover of a traumatic event, a heart-rendering event, or for “general safety”).

Some examples of these communist legal changes which have fundamentally transformed America, bringing it closer into the folds of international communism, are:

(1) the Dodd-Frank bill, which was introduced after the 2008 financial crisis, which effectively shuts down the ability of Americans to buy/own a home with a mortgage unless they can pay a minimum of 20% in cash their dream house (used to be 0-5% down if you had “good credit”) thus keeping private property out of the hands of most Americans;

(2) coronavirus mask-wearing, prohibition of public and private gatherings, psychological conditioning to nameless/faceless governmental submission, experimental vaccination/invasion of body by government;

(3) Patriot Act first brought on by “terrorists” later revealed to be U.S. intelligence linked operatives now used on all Americans, young and old of every race and gender;

(4) Department of Homeland Security also brought about by “911 terrorists” which had its final touches added by former European STASI/KGB kingpin Markus Wolfe who was imported by USA;

(5) installation of communist/socialist activists in the federal/state/local judiciary by similar leaning executive branch members, such as child support magistrates who can jail people in debtors prisons without even a trial or a hearing based on a whim;

(6) countless, innumerable limitless other examples.

They key to maintaining our freedoms as Americans is to self-educate, communicate with one another, hold “feed to the fire” legally and equitably our elected leaders, whether local, state or federal to enact change and to be held accountable for their refusal (willful, ignorant or accidental) to protect and defend each and every bit of freedom that our Founding Fathers fought and died for to create and establish the United States Constitution, Bill of Rights, and Declaration of Independence from Europe, whose Oligarchs are still, to this day, trying to pull us back in.