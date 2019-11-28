India And Sri Lanka To Hold Joint Military Exercise

By Eurasia Review

Bolstering existing bonds of understanding and close working relationship further, ‘Exercise Mitra Shakthi – VII’, the joint military exercise between the Indian Army and the Sri Lanka Army will commence on Sunday (December 1) at Kumaon Regiment camp premises in Pune, India with 120 Gemunu Watch (GW) troops of the Sri Lanka Army participating with an equal number of Indian Army Jawans from Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army.

The two-week long military exercise to be held for the seventh time is designed to enhance capacity among participants and promote interoperability, military cooperation, conduct of joint tactical operations, sharing of experiences, understanding of transnational military issues, etc and explore possibilities of gaining adequate knowledge for any potential security threats in future, too.

A contingent of 11 Officers and 109 Other Rankers of the Gemunu Watch (GW) would participate in the Indian Army-organized ‘Mitra Shakthi’ joint military Exercise and they are scheduled to leave for India on Friday (29) evening.

The Exercise is an annual training program that has been conducted between both organizations since the year 2012. It has so far occurred thrice in India and thrice in Sri Lanka with the objective of promoting bilateral military understanding and bonds of goodwill.

The joint annual Exercise also aims to share knowledge on military tactics, experience, exchange of infantry technicalities, counter terrorism practices, long range reconnaissance patrol (LRRP) techniques, small group operations, effective employment of snipers, simulated attacks on terrorist hideouts, suicide bombing, use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), etc between both Armies.

Under the guidelines given by the Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, the Army Directorate of Infantry, headed by Major General Manoj Mudannayake, Director General Infantry, together with Brigadier Deshapriya Gunawardane, Director Infantry had finalized all arrangements in this regard.

Colonel Bhatiya Madanayake functions as the Senior Exercise Coordinator and Observer while Major Ruwan Edirisinghe is expected to perform as the Exercise Evaluator in ‘Mitra Shakthi – VII’.

