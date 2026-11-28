Key Takeaways:

In August 2025 Lebanon’s government under President Joseph Aoun adopted a policy requiring all weapons to be held solely by the state, tasking the Lebanese Armed Forces with initial implementation south of the Litani River, where a first phase was substantially completed by January 2026.

Subsequent US-mediated ceasefire arrangements in April–June 2026 created pilot zones for exclusive LAF control, yet a November Washington Institute assessment found none of the initial zones formally certified and no mutually acceptable independent verification mechanism in place.

Hezbollah, still a political party with Shi’ite support and Iranian-backed rebuilding capacity, continues independent military activity—as shown by an October explosives seizure that led to charges against 13 members—leaving the process in political and security limbo over sequencing of Israeli withdrawal and disarmament.

Lebanon’s government has formally committed itself to bringing Hezbollah’s military activities under state control. There has been some progress, but the government is nowhere near its original objective of disarming Hezbollah throughout the country.

It was in August 2025 that the Lebanese government, under President Joseph Aoun and prime minister Nawaf Salam, adopted a policy requiring all weapons to be held exclusively by the Lebanese state and its authorized armed and security forces. This effectively required Hezbollah to disarm, surrender its independent military arsenal and dismantle its military infrastructure, bringing an end to its existence as an independent armed force. Hezbollah’s military strength had been estimated at up to 40,000 fighters, although its numbers had been substantially reduced by its conflict with Israel in 2023–24.

The Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) were tasked with implementing this policy, initially concentrating on southern Lebanon, particularly the area south of the Litani River.

In January 2026 the Lebanese army announced that, although some locations remained inaccessible, it had substantially achieved the first phase of its weapons-restriction plan in the South Litani sector.

It was a significant, but tiny, achievement given that Hezbollah continued to act as an independent military power in the rest of Lebanon. Lebanese government forces plainly lacked the capacity to bring the whole Hezbollah military machine under control in a reasonable period of time. The state needed help if it was to regain national sovereignty.

So from March 2026 Aoun began pushing the idea of facetoface ceasefire talks with Israel, as part of a broader strategy that would ultimately bring Hezbollah’s weapons, and therefore Hezbollah itself, under state control.

The first Israel–Lebanon ceasefire deal was agreed on April​ 16, 2026. It was extended on May​ 15, following US-mediated talks in Washington, and then renewed and expanded again on June​ 3. Under this arrangement, a conditional ceasefire was agreed, contingent on a complete halt to Hezbollah’s military strikes against Israel, the evacuation of Hezbollah forces from the South Litani sector, and the creation of “pilot zones” in which the Lebanese Armed Forces ​(LAF) would exercise exclusive control to the exclusion of nonstate actors.

By moving into key areas in southern Lebanon and clearing them of Hezbollah, Israel has laid the groundwork for implementing this agreement. Under the new deal, Israel agreed to withdraw from two areas that will be taken over by the Lebanese army as pilot zones. Now Israel and Lebanon appeared in effect acting hand-in-hand to degrade Hezbollah, and restore national sovereignty to the Lebanese state itself.

But all was not well with the plan, and the process effectively stalled. According to an assessment published by the Washington Institute on November 15, none of the initial pilot areas had yet received formal certification of successful disarmament.

There is also disagreement over who should independently verify the results. The US is coordinating the process, but no mutually acceptable independent verification mechanism has been established.

If the Lebanese government appears to be treading water, it is because it faces a political dilemma. Aoun is on something of a tightrope. Hezbollah is not simply an armed organization operating outside the government. It is also a political party with parliamentary representation and a substantial social constituency. It commands considerable support among Lebanon’s Shi’ite community – roughly a third of the population – even if recent reports indicate a degree of disillusionment setting in. Memories of the 1975-1990 civil war are still fresh in Lebanese minds, and Aoun is determined to avoid reigniting it. But he is also aware that if the state does not confront Hezbollah and the group retains its independent military capability, the government cannot establish the full sovereignty it aspires to.

So the state has become just a trifle more assertive. For example, in October Lebanese security forces intercepted a vehicle carrying approximately 780 kilograms of explosives. Hezbollah subsequently acknowledged ownership of the shipment, claiming that the explosives were intended for use against Israeli forces.

The incident provoked a major political and judicial controversy. Justice Minister Adel Nassar sought to refer the case to Lebanon’s Court of Justice, but the cabinet could not agree to confront Hezbollah so directly, and postponed a decision.

All the same the investigation proceeded, and on October 30 thirteen Hezbollah members were charged with offences including illegal possession and transportation of explosives, undermining state authority and threatening national security.

The affair demonstrated both the government’s willingness to challenge Hezbollah’s independent military activities, and the political difficulties it faces in confronting the organization.

In short, Hezbollah has suffered major damage, but there is no evidence that it has been permanently neutralized. It is rebuilding, with Iranian assistance, and retains an independent military organization. It has demonstrated that it is still able to launch rockets and drones, absorbing Israel’s attacks on its infrastructure, weapons installations and personnel.

The November assessment by the UN Security Council’s reporting service describes the situation as a political and security limbo. The two sides remain divided over sequencing. Israel wants verified Hezbollah disarmament before withdrawing its forces; Hezbollah insists that Israel must withdraw and end its military operations before it will discuss surrendering its weapons.

As for the Lebanese government, it wants both the Israeli withdrawal and the restoration of its own sovereignty, but it does not want an internal armed confrontation.

Nevertheless, the LAF’s small successes have had a positive effect on some of Israel’s northern communities. The communities along the Lebanese border suffered extensive disruption during the 2023–24 fighting. Many residents were evacuated, and some homes were badly damaged or destroyed.

The return of residents has been uneven. A significant proportion of the population of Kiryat Shmona are still displaced. Despite some rebuilding, the same is true of towns like Shlomi, Avivim and Margaliot.

But Metula, Israel’s northernmost community immediately adjacent to Lebanon, has seen a substantial return of the 2000-plus residents who were evacuated. A report on October 1 in the Jerusalem Post not only describes people returning to their homes, but restaurants and small hotels reopening and tourists visiting during the Sukkot holiday.

There have certainly been some hopeful developments, but the situation within Lebanon and for Israel’s northern communities remains fragile.