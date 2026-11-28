Key Takeaways:

In 2026 the DPRK amended its Constitution to drop references to reunification and define its territory in terms of the ROK, creating a major obstacle to reconciliation that must rest on the Korean people’s own free choice.

The essay proposes a four-stage process—basic political commitments to peaceful coexistence and restored liaison channels, informal dialogue, ministerial negotiations with a neutral mediator and the four major powers, and a presidential-level agreement—prioritising nuclear-risk reduction and confidence-building over immediate denuclearisation.

Previous accords such as the 1972 Joint Communiqué, 1991 Agreement and 2018 Panmunjom Declaration could serve as foundations, but durable implementation would require permanent mechanisms, while reunification remains a later option solely for the Korean people to decide.

The division of the Korean Peninsula is one of the legacies of the Cold War. In 2026, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) amended its Constitution. It dropped references to reunification of Korea and instead defined the territory of the DPRK in terms of the Republic of Korea (ROK). This stance by Pyongyang constitutes one of the main obstacles to reconciliation between the two countries and a settlement that has to be based on the right of the Korean people to decide for themselves freely how they wish their country to develop in the future, including the possibility of reunification if that is what they wish.

Without reliable channels of communication for both liaison and military contacts, regular political contact as well as decreased tension are necessary to prevent minor incidents from escalating into a full-scale conflict. First, communication for peaceful coexistence must be restored and then reconciliation pursued, and, ultimately, reunification considered.

The events and proposals of this article should be viewed within a four-stage framework. As has been the case with other major events of recent history, both governments must retain the freedom to change, to delay, or even to reject individual proposals within each of the four separate stages of negotiations. The major proposals contained in this article should therefore not be viewed as an attempt to structure a new timetable for reunification, but rather as a working model within which the two Koreas can first work towards a stable peace and then choose for themselves whether or not to work towards reunification in due course.

The United States is trying to protect its alliance with South Korea. China wants to stop U.S. influence in the region. Russia is cooperating with the North Korean regime. Japan is concerned with the North Korean nuclear and missile threat as well as the abduction of its citizens by the North. It is in the interest of these powers to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula, not to decide on its future.

The First Stage: Basic Political Commitments

First, both sides should commit to the basic political aim of ensuring peaceful coexistence on the basis of mutual respect. Written commitments to this end would comprise the first step of dialogue. In addition to opening up new communication channels, both sides should also resume all of the military’s liaison contact stations, and both countries should establish an early warning system as well as agree on the necessary emergency consultations with regard to several issues.

Until both governments are prepared to consider the possibility of reunification, humanitarian cooperation should not be used as leverage for pressing either for reconciliation or for division. Instead, the Koreas should seek to rejoin the separate families of North- and South-Koreans divided by the war and to open up new fields of humanitarian cooperation.

The Second Stage: Informal Dialogue

Here’s what such senior-level officials from the diplomatic, defense, and human interest sectors of both governments could do in their respective capitals and in informal sessions in a neutral country or under the auspices of an international institution that both governments view favorably: prepare, or in sessions with the other side, identify joint interests and try to work out particular proposals, without imposing any commitments on either side.

A practical approach by both governments in practical cooperation to explore ways and means of working together on respective interests without any politicization prior to formal negotiations for a settlement.

The Third Stage: Ministerial Negotiations and Neutral Mediation

Ministerial negotiations involving the two parties should be held with the four major powers supporting stability in the region. A neutral country or international organization could be chosen by both the DPRK and ROK as a joint neutral mediator, who facilitates negotiations and can encourage both sides to reach concessions. While the two parties are principal to the matters of bilateral concern, neither the mediator nor the Powers should force either side to agree to anything against their will.

The United States can insist on adequate security assurances to the ROK as well as to other relevant countries, including full consultation on policy on the Korea Alliance. China and Russia would insist that Pyongyang be involved fully in relevant negotiations. Japan would press security as well as humanitarian interests, such as returning Japanese abductees. All four powers can urge confidence-building measures as well as nuclear risk reduction, prohibiting the use of force; advance notification of military actions; mutual emergency consultations; and investigations into alleged incidents, including military clashes.

A written Agreement defining commitments and responsibilities with a fixed implementation timetable should be negotiated. For verification of implementation on an ongoing basis, all agreed steps should be reported to each other, information on certain issues should be exchanged on a regular basis, and where necessary agreed inspections or even joint investigations of alleged violations should be conducted. Verifying steps to reduce nuclear risk should be the initial priority, as opposed to making denuclearization a precondition for dialogue. Verification of such steps could be provided by the International Atomic Energy Agency, under an agreed mandate, with necessary access and consent.

Previous agreements between both Koreas, including the 1972 July 4 Joint Communiqué, the 1991 Agreement on Reconciliation, Non-Aggression, Exchanges and Cooperation, as well as the 2018 Panmunjom Declaration, could be utilized as a basis for new dialogue and new engagement. However, previous agreements were never successfully implemented. A long-term, stable implementation system, i.e., a permanent implementation committee, clear assignment of responsibilities, implementation measures, as well as periodical review meetings, would be needed. Such a system must, however, at all times be in line with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and other provisions of international law. The UN, as well as the ASEAN Regional Forum, could support such dialogue and confidence-building measures.

The Fourth Stage: A Presidential-Level Agreement

The agreement between two Korean leaders could be to define peaceful coexistence, and both governments will implement agreed steps to this end, jointly monitoring implementation of agreed steps to achieve this end, and both parties will deal with any problems arising in the process of implementation of this end in a spirit of mutual respect and in good faith.

A protocol for reunification is not intended in this proposal for the two governments. The purpose of an agreement between the two governments for peaceful coexistence and for reunification of the two parts of the Korean people is to permit the Korean people themselves to determine whether or not they wish to be reunified, and if so under what circumstances.

Challenges and the Way Forward

While there is no guarantee that dialogue will be successful and that both parties will implement agreed commitments, it is essential to proceed step by step. First, basic communication needs to be re-established. Secondly, confidence-building measures must be successfully implemented before any concessions are considered.

This proposal should not be seen as an obligation, but rather as a practical framework which can be implemented by both parties. This framework’s aim is to be able to prevent conflict, to restore trust, and to be able to live peacefully. Whether in the future reunification could be an option for the Korean people – this must remain with them to decide, as peace must be established first.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

References

Erästö, T., & Su, F. (2026, March 30). From deadlock to dialogue on the Korean Peninsula: It is time to revisit the idea of Northeast Asian regional security talks. Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

(2026, March 30). From deadlock to dialogue on the Korean Peninsula: It is time to revisit the idea of Northeast Asian regional security talks. Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Gray, K. (2026). Inter-Korean relations and the end of peaceful reunification: A social conflict approach. The Pacific Review. Taylor & Francis Group