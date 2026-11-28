Key Takeaways:

After a Mar-a-Lago meeting, President Trump unilaterally amended a joint statement with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte by inserting “and Ukraine,” stressing that neither side should expand the war, a change linked by the essay to a Ukrainian strike on a Russian ship in Benghazi.

Russia’s State Duma approved a 2027–2029 budget allocating over $609 billion to defence, with annual outlays of $208.8 billion, $202.2 billion and $198.4 billion, signalling readiness for a multi-year conflict.

An EU special summit in Brussels collapsed amid budget disputes that sidelined a proposed €45 billion Ukraine loan, while public opposition to military aid is rising, including 53 percent of German adults against further support.

What difference would two tiny words make to a diplomatic statement? A lot, it seems.

A joint statement by President Donald Trump and the visiting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte issued following their Wednesday night meeting at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, stated that they had “discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the (Ukraine) war, and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the war as rapidly as possible.”

Hours later, the formulation underwent a radical change when a wakeful Trump unilaterally altered the tone of the remark by adding two words in a post in Truth Social, tweaking the statement to say “Russia and Ukraine” to emphasize that Ukraine should not expand the war.

One plausible explanation is that Trump’s attention was drawn to an Ukrainian attack on a Russian warship docked in the Libyan port of Benghazi which is thousands of kilometers away from the Ukraine war zone and that too in a third country in violation of international law.

The catch here is that Ukraine lacks the military capability to undertake such an operation in the Mediterranean coast of Africa without intelligence / targeting support by some NATO country. Analysts are pointing finger at Turkey, which is incensed over Russia gaining the upper hand in the Black Sea region drastically curbing the supply route for weapons. Turkish president Recep Erdogan’s family makes good money out of the lucrative arms trade with Ukraine. Of course, Turkey also operates a naval base / land presence in Misrata in western Libya.

Anyway, Trump’s “update” of his joint statement with Rutte is a setback for the latter who brags about his art of flattery to get around the mercurial American president where most others miserably failed. Trump enjoys flattery but continues to act his own way.

In this case, what prompted Rutte to seek Trump’s audience would have been some weighty considerations. First and foremost, NATO countries are on the escalation ladder in Ukraine and Russia’s patience is wearing thin. Russian ships are being attacked in the Baltic Sea and Gulf of Finland; threats are being made openly against the highly sensitive Russian nuclear base of Kaliningrad; and Russia’s transit route to the enclave of Kaliningrad is being choked by Estonia.

Poking the bear is a dangerous game as one never can tell when it might hit back with ferocity. Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned the chief of mission of Estonia warning that the explosive situation is edging towards a war.

Now, Trump has refused to wade into the Baltic region. In all likelihood, Rutte would have expected Trump (“Daddy”) to say something against Russia in the dangerous developing situation. The best case scenario would be that Trump reminds the Kremlin of his obligations under Article 5 of the NATO Charter on collective security.

But Trump instead decided that his deafening silence would inject some sense of realism into the warped minds of the hawkish Europeans that the US is not exactly straining at the leashes to go to war with Russia. In fact, that was the hard-hitting message that the Pentagon’s undersecretary for policy Elbridge Colby already conveyed to the Europeans in two major policy speeches in Brussels on November 17. (See my blog Trump administration’s post-midterms foreign policy strategy, Indian Punchline, November 26, 2026)

Where do we go from here?

By coincidence, Russian State Duma passed the draft federal budget for 2027-2029 in its third reading on November 23, which provides for over $609 billion in defense spending in a stunning signal that Russia is preparing for the long haul.

Interestingly, the funds are already earmarked per the State Duma Committee on Defense Bill No. 615-9 over the next three years:

2027 — $208.8 billion, or 6.91% of GDP);

2028—$202.2 billion, or 6.3% of GDP);

2029—$198.4 billion, or 5.79% of GDP).

Suffice it to say, Russia is preparing for a 3- year “fighting season” ahead through 2029 (even beyond the Trump presidency.) This is the first thing.

Secondly, compared to the figures in the previous three-year budget, defense funding is being increased by $43.6 billion in 2027 and by $43.3 billion in 2028. Total national defense spending in the 2027–2029 budget exceeds the figure in the previous three-year budget plan by approximately $127.8 billion).

Russia’s actual military spending may significantly exceed the funding allocated under the “National Defense” budget line, as part of the war-related expenditures is covered also by other budget lines.

Now, juxtapose the above with the state of affairs in Europe, which is expected to lead the war. The EU held what should have been a 2-day special summit on Thursday in Brussels but ended on the first day in disarray in the face a resistance to the seven-year budget under consideration. There was pandemonium as one faction staged a walkout and French President Emmanuel made a appearance calling the European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen an “arrogant” person for her manipulative leadership style of divide and rule.

What happened on Thursday when the meeting broke up at 10 pm in acrimony has been a political setback for Von der Leyen and European Council chief António Costa. A caustic report by Euro News concluded like this: “Forgotten in the talks was Ukraine. The summit was supposed to discuss a €45 billion support loan for the country… But the budget fight sucked in all the energy and left Ukraine relegated to an afterthought.”

The crux of the matter is that as European leaders push to lock in another multibillion-euro loan for Ukraine, their voters are pulling in the opposite direction. For instance, the specter that haunts Macron is that Le Pen is at the gates of Elysée Palace.

In Germany, Europe’s biggest and most powerful economy, 53 percent of adults now oppose sending military aid to Ukraine – per a poll by the non-profit Korber Stiftung this week.

There is growing weariness over the war in Ukraine and for leaders grappling with strained public finance, the political risk is acute, as the chilling reality dawning on them finally is that the cost of shutting off funds for Kiev would be far worse than defying public opinion.

This article was published at Indian Punchline