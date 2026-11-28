Key Takeaways:

AI-powered satellite, radar and vessel-tracking systems can flag unusual maritime activity linked to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, yet detection alone does not prove legal violations or guarantee healthier fish stocks.

Drawing on the Yellow Sea and the 2001 Korea–China Fisheries Agreement, the author proposes the Adaptive Fisheries Intelligence Loop (AFIL), a five-stage framework (Observe, Validate, Respond, Learn, Adapt) that links algorithmic alerts to verified enforcement and longer-term ecological feedback.

Effective international cooperation requires shared standards for distinguishing observations from proven violations rather than identical algorithms, with success measured by declining false positives, reliable investigations and actual ecosystem recovery rather than raw detection counts.

Artificial intelligence is transforming the way governments monitor the world’s oceans. Satellites, radar systems, vessel-tracking technologies and machine-learning algorithms can now reveal maritime activities that were once difficult to observe.

Yet a fundamental question remains: Does detecting more suspicious fishing activity actually lead to healthier oceans?

The answer is not necessarily.

AI can identify unusual vessel movements, but it cannot independently determine whether a fishing vessel has violated the law, whether enforcement action is justified, or whether fish populations are recovering.

This distinction lies at the heart of my recent research published in the international journal Oceans.

Better Surveillance Does Not Automatically Mean Better Governance

Governments worldwide are investing in advanced technologies to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Machine-learning systems can analyze vessel trajectories, detect unusual behavior and identify activities that warrant further investigation.

However, an algorithmic warning is not proof of illegal conduct.

Satellite observations may be incomplete. Vessel identification signals can be unreliable or manipulated. Legitimate fishing activities may resemble suspicious patterns.

Determining whether a violation has occurred requires additional evidence, including fishing licenses, applicable regulations, gear restrictions, seasonal rules and the jurisdiction of the relevant authorities.

AI should therefore support human judgment rather than replace it.

The real challenge is not simply developing more powerful detection systems. It is building institutions capable of turning technological observations into reliable, lawful and environmentally meaningful decisions.

The Yellow Sea Offers a Valuable Test Case

The Yellow Sea, situated between South Korea and China, is one of the world’s intensively used fishing regions.

Both countries depend on shared marine resources while confronting persistent challenges involving fishing pressure, illegal activities, environmental changes and competing interests.

The Korea–China Fisheries Agreement, which entered into force in 2001, established an institutional foundation for bilateral fisheries cooperation.

Yet an important governance challenge remains: information collected during surveillance and enforcement does not automatically become useful knowledge for future management.

Consider a hypothetical case.

A Korean monitoring system identifies unusual movements by a fishing vessel and shares relevant information with Chinese authorities.

What happens next?

Was the vessel investigated? Was a violation confirmed? Was a penalty imposed, or was the initial suspicion dismissed?

If the outcome is not communicated back to the original monitoring system, authorities lose an opportunity to improve future assessments.

An equally important question follows: Do enforcement outcomes influence decisions about fish stocks, fishing pressure and ecosystem protection?

More inspections and penalties do not necessarily mean that marine resources are recovering.

Even when illegal fishing declines, fish populations may remain under pressure from excessive legal fishing, changing ocean temperatures, habitat degradation and other environmental factors.

Effective governance must examine these wider conditions.

From Intelligent Detection to Adaptive Governance

To address this institutional gap, I proposed the Adaptive Fisheries Intelligence Loop (AFIL), a five-stage framework connecting AI-assisted monitoring with lawful enforcement and ecosystem-based fisheries management.

The process begins with Observe, using satellite imagery, vessel-tracking systems and other available information to identify activities requiring attention.

The second stage, Validate, requires officials to corroborate algorithmic signals and assess their legal significance.

The third stage, Respond, connects verified findings with appropriate investigations and legally authorized enforcement measures.

The fourth stage, Learn, examines investigation outcomes, errors and false positives to improve future monitoring and decision-making.

Finally, Adapt connects enforcement experience with ecological indicators, allowing authorities to reconsider patrol priorities, management measures and monitoring rules.

The central innovation is the systematic connection between two feedback processes.

One improves compliance monitoring through verified enforcement outcomes. The other uses longer-term ecological information to inform sustainable fisheries management.

Together, they offer a pathway from simply detecting suspicious vessels to learning how marine resources can be managed more effectively.

International Cooperation Requires Shared Standards, Not Identical Algorithms

South Korea and China do not need to operate identical AI platforms to improve fisheries cooperation.

Their laws, administrative procedures and monitoring technologies may legitimately differ.

What they need is a shared framework for distinguishing observations from algorithmic predictions, corroborated evidence and legally established violations.

A practical starting point would be a limited bilateral pilot that exchanges standardized information about vessel identification, observation dates, evidence sources, verification status and final case outcomes.

Such cooperation could improve accountability without requiring either government to surrender sensitive intelligence or domestic legal authority.

Importantly, information-sharing arrangements must not prejudice either country’s position on unresolved maritime boundaries or jurisdictional questions.

The objective is not to create a single algorithmic authority over contested waters.

It is to ensure that separate national institutions can cooperate through reliable information, transparent procedures and clearly defined responsibilities.

The Ocean Needs Better Decisions, Not Just More Data

The future of AI-assisted fisheries governance should not be measured solely by the number of vessels detected, inspections conducted or penalties imposed.

A more meaningful evaluation would examine whether false positives decline, investigations become more reliable, administrative responses improve and marine ecosystems benefit over time.

Policymakers must also guard against unfairly treating small-scale fishers as suspicious simply because they lack sophisticated monitoring equipment.

Technology should strengthen the legitimacy of fisheries governance, not deepen existing inequalities.

AFIL remains a proposed institutional framework rather than a field-tested system. Its effectiveness will require practical pilot projects, transparent evaluation and reliable operational data.

Nevertheless, its central lesson extends far beyond the Yellow Sea.

From Southeast Asia to the Pacific and Atlantic, governments increasingly possess sophisticated tools to observe maritime activity. What they still need are institutional arrangements capable of learning from what those tools reveal.

The true value of artificial intelligence is not simply its ability to identify more potential offenders at sea. It is its capacity to help people and institutions make better decisions—and, ultimately, protect the ocean for future generations.

The future of ocean governance will not be determined by smarter algorithms alone.

It will depend on whether we build smarter, more accountable and more adaptive institutions around them.

Dr. Wanwoo Nam is a legal scholar affiliated with Jeonju University, South Korea. His research focuses on international law, maritime jurisdiction, illegal fishing regulation and artificial intelligence governance. His recent research article, “From Algorithmic Detection to Adaptive Fisheries Governance: An AI-Enabled Compliance and Ecosystem Feedback Framework for IUU Fishing in the Yellow Sea,” was published in Oceans in October 2026.