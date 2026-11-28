Key Takeaways:

The author, a Southeast Asia scholar, recounts more than two decades of visits beginning in Guangzhou and Zhuhai in 2001, when bicycles and agriculture were still prominent, and later witnessing Shenzhen’s construction boom and Beijing and Shanghai’s modernisation ahead of the 2008 Olympics.

Through lectures and conferences in cities from Nanning to Xi’an he observed expanding high-speed rail, digital payments, AI, electric vehicles and increasingly sophisticated universities engaged with ASEAN and global affairs.

He concludes that the China of 2026, on display at the APEC Summit in Shenzhen, reflects a comprehensive national modernisation in infrastructure, technology, education and strategic confidence that he saw unfold in real time.

As the dust settles from the recently concluded APEC Summit in Shenzhen, I find myself reflecting not on China’s future, but on the extraordinary transformation I have personally witnessed over the past twenty-five years. What the world saw at APEC 2026 was the confidence of a global power shaping discussions on trade, innovation, and regional cooperation.

My understanding of China’s rise did not come from books, policy papers, or media reports alone. It came from seeing the country with my own eyes through more than two decades of lectures, conferences, and academic exchanges across China.

My China journey began in 2001 when I visited Guangzhou and Zhuhai. China was already growing rapidly, but it had not yet become the technological and geopolitical powerhouse the world recognizes today. I remember streets dominated by bicycles and communities where agriculture remained a visible part of daily life. During that trip, I also visited Hong Kong and Macau. Their modern infrastructure and global outlook offered an early glimpse of the possibilities that economic openness could bring.

In 2002, I traveled to Shenzhen and Guilin. Shenzhen, the site of APEC 2026, left the deepest impression. Construction cranes filled the skyline, new roads appeared everywhere, and optimism seemed to permeate the city. It felt like a preview of China’s future. Guilin, meanwhile, revealed China’s natural beauty and cultural richness.

My visits to Beijing and Shanghai in 2003 reinforced my sense that China was entering a new era. Beijing was modernizing on a grand scale in preparation for the 2008 Olympic Games, while Shanghai’s Pudong district showcased a city determined to compete with the world’s leading economic centers.

Over the years, my academic work brought me to many other places, including Nanning, Nanjing, Ningbo, Dalian, Chongqing, Xi’an, Kunming, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Jinan, Urumqi, Guizhou, Fuzhou, Xiamen, Haikou, Sanya, and Yantai. Each city revealed a different aspect of China’s transformation.

My visits to China were often linked to my work as a scholar. I delivered lectures, keynote speeches, and conference presentations, in universities, think tanks, and research institutes. These engagements allowed me to interact directly with Chinese experts, scholars, students, and policy analysts while observing China’s rise from within its institutions of higher learning.

In lecture halls from Beijing to Nanning and from Shanghai to Xi’an, I encountered students eager to understand the changing international environment. Their questions reflected China’s increasing engagement with regional and global affairs. Many were interested in ASEAN, maritime security, strategic competition, and prospects for cooperation between China and its neighbors.

Nanning particularly impressed me because of its role in ASEAN-China economic cooperation. As a scholar of Southeast Asian affairs, I regarded the city as an important bridge connecting China and ASEAN.

Beyond universities and conference halls, I witnessed China’s physical transformation. Airports expanded, highways multiplied, metro systems grew, and research centers flourished. Nothing symbolizes this transformation better than China’s high-speed rail network. During my early visits, travel could be slow and time-consuming. Today, bullet trains connect major cities with extraordinary speed and efficiency. Looking out the window, I see industrial parks, technology hubs, modern residential communities, and thriving commercial centers.

The technological transformation has been equally remarkable. When I first visited China, internet access was still developing and mobile phones were relatively basic. Today, digital payments, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and advanced telecommunications are part of daily life.

What impresses me most is that China’s rise extends beyond economics and infrastructure. It includes education, research, innovation, and intellectual development. The universities and institutions I have visited have become more sophisticated, globally connected, and internationally engaged.

When I compare the China I first encountered in 2001 with the China I see today, the contrast is extraordinary. I remember bicycles. Today, I see electric vehicles. I remember cities still building basic infrastructure. Today, I see world-class airports, ports, rail systems, universities, and innovation centers.

Few scholars have the privilege of witnessing the rise of a great power in real time. Through my lectures, and participation in conferences I have observed one of the most remarkable national transformations in modern history.

China’s rise is not simply a story of economic growth. It is a story of national modernization, strategic vision, technological innovation, and human determination. Above all, it is a story that unfolded not only in policy debates, classrooms, and academic conferences, but before my very eyes.