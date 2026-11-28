Key Takeaways:

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry announced on 16 November discussions with Belgian firms on a proposed 90-day pilot for digital freight tracking and customs data exchange along the Middle Corridor, still under consideration.

The World Bank’s September 2026 assessment projects that targeted investment and integration could more than triple corridor traffic and halve travel times by 2040, yet average speed gains do not guarantee the delivery reliability businesses need for firm customer commitments.

The essay argues the pilot’s value should be measured by ordinary commercial bookings’ on-time performance, delay causes and cost predictability, enabling exporters and regional states to convert geographical alternatives into usable, bankable transport services.

Imagine a flour mill in Kazakhstan negotiating a contract with a wholesaler in Georgia. The mill can quote the price of its flour. The harder question is whether it can quote the price of delivering it, and name a date on which the buyer can expect to receive it. A container that crosses the Caspian Sea in record time will matter little to the mill if its next shipment spends an unpredictable week waiting for a vessel.

On Nov. 16, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry announced that discussions with Belgian logistics and technology companies included a proposed 90-day pilot for digital freight tracking and customs data exchange on the Middle Corridor. The initiative is still under consideration. Its eventual value should be judged by whether businesses that do not operate trains, ships or ports can make commitments to their own customers with greater confidence.

The Middle Corridor connects Central Asia to the South Caucasus across the Caspian, with onward links to Europe through the Black Sea and Türkiye. It gives countries along the route alternatives to established trade paths. But geographical diversification does not necessarily deliver commercial diversification. Exporters must be able to use those alternatives on ordinary working days, when nothing especially newsworthy is happening.

The World Bank’s September 2026 assessment projected that targeted investment and better integration could more than triple corridor traffic and halve travel times by 2040. These are conditional projections, not a timetable that shippers can book today. The distinction matters. A transport corridor can become faster on average while the reliability of an individual delivery remains inadequate for a business that has promised a customer a particular date.

A digitally visible delay is not necessarily a shorter delay. The World Bank’s 2024 diagnosis identified constraints at Aktau, including berth capacity and cargo handling, as well as problems with Georgian rolling stock and inadequate coordination of scheduled services. If customs documents have already been accepted and a container remains at Aktau, the shipper needs to know whether the sailing was full, a vessel unavailable or operations interrupted by weather. Customs modernization alone cannot solve a shortage of shipping capacity.

That distinction should shape the proposed pilot. Start with ordinary commercial bookings, including shipments from smaller regional exporters, rather than a series of specially organized demonstration runs. Record when each booking is accepted, when freight reaches the port, when customs clears it, when the vessel leaves, when it arrives on the other side of the Caspian and when the final delivery occurs. Compare these events against the promised schedule.

Operators should report the share of shipments arriving within their agreed delivery window, the duration of the longest delays and the difference between the initial freight quotation and the final charge. An exporter could then compare two services that advertise identical transit times but expose customers to very different costs and risks. Results should include missed departures and shipments delayed beyond the end of the trial. Otherwise, excluding the worst performers could make an unreliable service appear dependable.

The pilot would also help establish which delays merit investment. If freight routinely reaches a port before a promised sailing but fails to board, adding an electronic document may do little. If there is available vessel space and freight is waiting for documents that the next operator cannot access, buying another ship may be an expensive answer to the wrong problem. The same distinction applies at the rail connections beyond the Caspian.

This is why corridor-wide cooperation is important. A railway’s digital system has limited commercial value if a port or customs administration cannot use the information it supplies. The 2026 World Bank report recommends shared digital systems and closer integration of rail and maritime services. The EU-backed regional work on electronic consignment notes offers a related opportunity to reduce duplicated paperwork. Neither initiative substitutes for a service agreement that identifies who is responsible when cargo misses a connection.

Regional governments should want their freight operators to publish comparable performance information, without exposing individual customers’ commercially sensitive data. A reliable, auditable service gives freight forwarders a basis for offering scheduled deliveries and gives lenders and insurers better grounds for assessing the risks associated with them. It also helps smaller exporters that cannot afford to carry large inventories abroad simply to protect themselves against uncertain transport.

There is a geopolitical consequence. Central Asian countries derive greater bargaining power from a transport alternative that their firms can use repeatedly than from one that exists on maps but remains difficult to book. Georgia and Azerbaijan stand to gain not merely from goods passing through their territory but from local businesses gaining access to customers they previously could not serve competitively.

The proposed 90-day trial is an opportunity to determine whether digital coordination can contribute to that outcome. Its most meaningful accomplishment would not be another record crossing. It would be the ability of a Kazakh flour mill to give a Georgian wholesaler a delivery date and a credible price, and to make the same offer again next month.