Key Takeaways:

U.S. and U.K. forces completed Exercise Atlantic Thunder 2026 in the North Atlantic, a live-fire sinking exercise that coordinated ships, aircraft and the Virginia-class submarine USS Massachusetts to sink a decommissioned guided-missile frigate using torpedoes, SM-6 missiles, Naval Strike Missiles and Sea Venom.

The exercise tested weapon lethality against a realistic hull and demonstrated multidomain interoperability between the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and Royal Navy.

Placed in the broader High North context, the drill aligns with NATO’s Arctic Sentry activity and May 2026 Arctic Allies commitments to heightened presence, surveillance and joint training amid melting ice, Russian infrastructure modernisation and China’s self-declared near-Arctic status.

Ships, aircraft and submarines from the United States and the United Kingdom successfully concluded Exercise Atlantic Thunder 2026. This highly complex sinking exercise (SINKEX), led by the U.S. Navy’s 6th Fleet, also included joint refueling operations and small boat maneuvers. Operating in the demanding waters of the North Atlantic, allied forces coordinated multidomain assets to sink a decommissioned guided-missile frigate, proving long-range anti-surface warfare capabilities.

Participating American forces from Task Forces 65, 67, 68, 69 and 1060 partnered alongside the U.S. Air Force and the British Royal Navy to conduct the exercise. According to an official U.S. Navy release, the live-fire event developed combined tactical proficiency and validated the lethality of joint offensive weapons. Among the key strike assets, the newly commissioned Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Massachusetts executed a heavyweight torpedo strike with a Mk 48 Advanced Capability Torpedo, while the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Paul Ignatius used an anti-surface Standard Missile 6 variant. Launches by the U.K included the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) from the HMS Portland and the Sea Venom from an 815th Naval Air Squadron Wildcat helicopter.

By testing weapon systems against a hardened, realistic warship hull rather than a simulated target, the exercise provided invaluable data on weapon lethality and structural survivability.

The seamless execution of such a multidomain operation highlights the growing operational integration between Western nations. Rehearsing these joint kill chains ensures that international partners can establish a unified front against potential threats.

“Atlantic Thunder 26 demonstrated the enduring strength of the U.K.-U.S. Alliance and the close partnership between the Royal Navy and the United States Navy,” said Dafydd Bryden, Atlantic Thunder’s U.K. lead project officer. “Operating together in a demanding environment, we showcased our ability to integrate seamlessly, share expertise and deliver a highly capable, interoperable maritime force. […] Through combined training and operations, we have strengthened our collective warfighting capability, reinforcing our ability to deter potential adversaries and deliver maritime combat power whenever and wherever it is required.”

While Atlantic Thunder focused on tactical execution, the geographic location of the exercise points to a broader, shifting security landscape in the High North. In recent years, the Arctic has transitioned from a region of relative isolation into an arena of intense geopolitical interest. Melting summer sea ice makes once-impassable waters increasingly navigable for commercial shipping and resource extraction.

These physical changes have coincided with a significant militarization of the northern latitudes. Russia, for instance, has systematically modernized its Arctic defense infrastructure opening Soviet-era military sites and testing advanced weapons systems in the region. Additionally, China has declared itself a near-Arctic state and seeks to expand its strategic footprint through economic investments and resource initiatives. Most military leaders agree that no single nation possesses the resources to monitor and secure these vast, austere expanses alone. In response, NATO launched the Arctic Sentry activity in early 2026, consolidating national operations into a unified defensive approach.

Once treated as a secondary theater, the High North now is recognized as a vital gateway connecting North America to European security. The U.S. Navy has steadily increased its presence and operational tempo in northern waterways, conducting routine deployments of assets to secure maritime transit routes and undersea infrastructure.

This strategic pivot is mirrored in recent high-level statements and agreements. In May 2026, the Arctic Allies released a joint statement committing to enhanced military presence, heightened surveillance and deepened joint training to secure the High North. From using advanced robotics and unmanned systems during specialized exercises with Norway, to integrating Sweden and Finland’s defense capabilities, the U.S. and its Allies are establishing a persistent, long-term posture.

This article was published by Sentry. NATO, The Royal Navy and U.S. Navy contributed to this report.