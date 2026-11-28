Key Takeaways:

Global interest in Indonesia is shifting from its position as the world’s largest nickel producer for electric-vehicle batteries to partnerships in its future energy system, including nuclear power.

The United States is expanding cooperation on Small Modular Reactors through its FIRST program, while Russia’s Rosatom is promoting nuclear technology, training and floating-reactor concepts, reflecting broader competition via technology and infrastructure rather than raw materials alone.

The essay argues that Indonesia’s independent foreign policy and domestic market give it leverage to pursue multi-partner cooperation focused on technology transfer, workforce development and industrial upgrading so that external interest strengthens long-term autonomy rather than dependence.

The global energy transition is transforming not only how countries produce electricity, but also how they compete for influence. Over the past several years, Indonesia has attracted international attention because of its vast reserves of critical minerals, particularly nickel, which are essential for electric-vehicle batteries and renewable-energy technologies. Today, however, a new dimension is emerging. Major powers are no longer focused solely on Indonesia’s mineral resources. They are increasingly interested in becoming partners in Indonesia’s future energy system.

This shift reflects a broader reality. The competition surrounding the energy transition has expanded beyond access to raw materials. It now encompasses technology, industrial capacity, infrastructure, and long-term strategic partnerships. As a result, Indonesia is finding itself at the intersection of multiple geopolitical and economic interests.

For many countries, securing access to critical minerals remains a priority. Indonesia’s position as the world’s largest nickel producer has made it a central player in the global electric-vehicle supply chain. Governments and corporations have invested billions of dollars in downstream processing facilities, battery projects, and related industries. Yet recent developments suggest that global interest in Indonesia is evolving from what lies beneath the ground to what could power the country’s future.

One of the clearest examples is the growing international interest in Indonesia’s nuclear-energy ambitions. After years of cautious discussion, nuclear power is increasingly being considered as part of the country’s long-term energy strategy. The motivation is understandable. Indonesia seeks to achieve net-zero emissions targets while meeting rapidly growing electricity demand driven by industrialization, digitalization, and urban expansion. Reliable low-carbon electricity is becoming an increasingly important component of national competitiveness.

In this context, international cooperation has intensified. The United States, through its Foundational Infrastructure for Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology (FIRST) program, has expanded cooperation with Indonesia on the development of Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology. The initiative includes technical assistance, workforce development, regulatory support, and feasibility studies aimed at helping Indonesia build the institutional foundations necessary for future nuclear deployment.

At the same time, Russia has also sought to deepen its nuclear engagement with Indonesia. Rosatom, Russia’s state nuclear corporation, has promoted cooperation opportunities ranging from human-resource development to advanced nuclear technologies. Recent agreements involving Indonesian partners and floating nuclear-power concepts demonstrate that Moscow likewise views Indonesia as an important future market and strategic partner in the region.

The significance of these developments extends beyond energy policy. What appears on the surface as a discussion about electricity generation is increasingly becoming a matter of diplomacy.

Historically, energy diplomacy focused on oil, gas, and pipeline networks. Today, the tools are different. Governments are competing through technology partnerships, infrastructure financing, regulatory cooperation, and industrial investment. Small Modular Reactors, battery supply chains, hydrogen projects, and clean-energy infrastructure have become new instruments of strategic influence.

This creates a unique opportunity for Indonesia. Unlike many countries that become dependent on a single external partner, Indonesia enters this emerging landscape with important advantages. Its geopolitical position, large domestic market, resource endowment, and tradition of an independent foreign policy provide significant room for maneuver. Indonesian policymakers have repeatedly emphasized openness to cooperation with multiple countries, including the United States, Russia, China, South Korea, Japan, and other partners, while maintaining the country’s longstanding principle of a free and active foreign policy.

The challenge, therefore, is not choosing sides. The challenge is maximizing national benefit.

Energy cooperation should be viewed through a broader lens than the construction of power plants alone. The essential questions concern technology transfer, workforce development, regulatory expertise, research collaboration, and industrial upgrading. A successful partnership is not merely one that delivers electricity. It is one that strengthens domestic capabilities and reduces long-term technological dependence.

This lesson is similar to what Indonesia has learned from critical-minerals development. Possessing valuable resources does not automatically translate into industrial strength. Real economic transformation occurs when countries move beyond extraction and participate more deeply in higher-value segments of global value chains. The same principle applies to future energy technologies. Whether the technology involves battery manufacturing, renewable-energy systems, or nuclear power, the ultimate objective should be building domestic capacity rather than simply importing solutions.

Viewed from this perspective, the growing international interest in Indonesia’s energy future is less about competition between great powers and more about Indonesia’s own strategic choices. The country has an opportunity to use external interest as leverage to accelerate national development goals while maintaining policy autonomy.

The broader implication is that Indonesia’s importance in the global energy transition is expanding. The country is no longer relevant solely because it supplies nickel and other critical minerals. It is increasingly becoming a place where different visions of the future energy economy intersect. Foreign governments, technology providers, development institutions, and investors all recognize that decisions made in Indonesia will influence regional supply chains, industrial development, and the pace of decarbonization across Southeast Asia.

In the coming years, discussions about Indonesia’s energy future will likely involve more than questions of energy security. They will involve diplomacy, industrial policy, technological competition, and strategic influence. From critical minerals to nuclear power, Indonesia is becoming a key arena in the evolving geopolitics of energy.

The task for policymakers is therefore not simply determining who can provide the next generation of energy technology. It is ensuring that every partnership contributes to Indonesia’s long-term economic resilience, technological capability, and strategic autonomy. If managed effectively, the growing competition to become Indonesia’s energy partner could become one of the country’s greatest diplomatic assets in the energy transition era.

The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the institution where the author is employed.