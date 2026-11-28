By Osama Ali

(Albawaba) — According to reports on Friday, an unauthorised user gained access to Cloud One during an upgrade to various elements of that system. Many functions, including payroll and many air-defence systems, run off this system. It was not clear to Reuters from its reporting who may have been responsible for the unauthorised access, or if any information was taken.

All three sources told Reuters that it was the work of hackers and at least two said this had become apparent in the last month. All upgrades of existing applications were suspended, so desired patches and updates could not be applied. In response to the incident, according to one source, US Cyber Command has been asked to investigate the extent of access.

Cloud One has been under development since 2017, to provide a range of computing functions for all areas of the Air Force, using a number of commercial cloud providers, including Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet. It provides a wide range of functions, from paying and administering its personnel, through maintenance, to air defence radars and ammunition. SAIC was replaced by Leidos as prime contractor in 2025, and the company directed all enquiries on the subject to the Air Force.

According to one source, the unauthorised user or users gained access to facilities that controlled various aspects of these cloud services, from which they could determine, for example, the state of availability of various aircraft, or locations to which spares were being shipped. There was no information available to Reuters as to whether any such information was actually accessed, or the extent of the unauthorised access.

The Air Force would not comment on individual systems and their level of security. However, it said that it regularly undertook appropriate actions to safeguard its data and activities. Several other breaches of systems of US Government bodies have come to light recently, including 2 at the FBI and the Treasury.