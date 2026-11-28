Key Takeaways:

On 14 November Secretary of War Pete Hegseth posted “Stop quoting laws to MEN WITH SWORDS,” quoting Marco Rubio’s criticism of the ICC, a line the essay links to the administration’s broader claim that electoral victory confers unaccountable military prerogative.

The piece catalogues Hegseth’s actions—press-access restrictions, delayed release of the Minab-school investigation, removal of war-crimes language from rules of engagement, maritime strikes off Venezuela and a proposed $500 billion budget increase—as evidence of an assertion of force over legal constraint.

It notes that only Republican Representative Thomas Massie voted for Hegseth’s impeachment on 10 November, predicting that Democratic control of Congress in January will intensify scrutiny of operations conducted under his tenure.

On November 14, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth proclaimed in a social media post: “Stop quoting laws to MEN WITH SWORDS.” Hegseth was quoting from a speech by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who used the line to condemn the International Criminal Court’s efforts to hold the United States and Israel responsible for war crimes.

Hegseth, along with President Trump and Rubio, apparently discovered a previously unnoticed asterisk to the U.S. Constitution’s limits on government power: “Unless the rulers have swords!”

It is unclear which Trump team deputy junior assistant initially found the sword quote for Rubio’ spiel. The line appealed to Trump-style machismo, and the fact that it was uttered by Pompey the Great during a Roman Republic civil war was irrelevant. Also irrelevant was the fact that Pompey was stabbed and beheaded after his army was defeated by another aspiring tyrant, Julius Caesar. But Plutarch’s Lives are not common reading in an administration that considers The Art of the Deal the apex of wisdom.

The Pompey quote aptly captures the Trump-Hegseth view of imperial prerogatives. The fact that Trump was designated as the winner of the presidential election in 2024 supposedly confers upon him and his appointees the right to use the U.S. military as they please – with no accountability to the courts, to Congress, the American people, or the truth.

Trump showed the same haughty mindset last year when he posted on Truth Social a quote attributed to Napoleon beneath a glaring portrait of Trump: “He who saves his Country violates no law.” Trump zealot Laura Loomer orgasmed over the Napoleonic invocation: “Thank you, President Trump. We love you.” The New York Times frettedthat “taken at face value, Mr. Trump’s statement…suggested that even if what he is doing unambiguously breaks an otherwise valid law, that would not matter if he says his motive is to save the country.” No shit, as they said in the Appalachian Mountains where I was raised. That autocratic mindset was echoed by White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who justified the U.S. military raid that kidnapped Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro: “We live in a world in which you can talk all you want about international niceties and everything else, but we live in a world that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power. These are the iron laws of the world that have existed since the beginning of time.”

Has the Trump administration formally negated the strictures of the Declaration of Independence as well as the Constitution? The Founding Fathers justified seceding from Britain in 1776 in part because King George III had “affected to render the Military independent of and superior to the Civil power.” Last year, Trump asserted that the 1776 Declaration of Independence was “a declaration of unity and love and respect.” Tell that to the American soldiers who led the famous bayonet charge against British redoubts at the Battle of Yorktown in 1781.

Hegseth consistently acts as if he is entitled to boundless power. His right bicep sports a tattoo: “Deus vult” – “God wills it.” And decent Americans should appreciate how Pete is doing God’s work, or at least what God would do if he knew the facts of the matter like Hegseth does.

Hegseth compelled all Pentagon correspondents to sign pledges not to disclose anything about the U.S. military that the government doesn’t approve. Even Fox News refused to sign that oath of servility. Federal judge Paul Friedman condemned the unconstitutional Trump-Hegseth blindfold on media covering the Pentagon because the “policy’s true purpose” was “to weed out disfavored journalists.”

Hegseth responded by refusing to hold any Pentagon press conferences for the following six months. Hegseth banned photographers from his press briefings because he said their pictures of him were “unflattering.” Even Republican members of Congress have bitterly complained about Hegseth’s failure to provide information to Capitol Hill on the war on Iran. Hegseth’s team continues delaying the release of the official Pentagon investigation into the U.S. Tomahawk missile attack that killed 120 Iranian children at the Minab school on the first day of the U.S.-Israel attack on Iran. This shields Trump’s pathetic denials that a U.S. missile was to blame for the carnage – a claim he repeated four months after the attack.

Besides, if there is any blame for the Minab killing, it is God’s fault, not Hegseth’s fault. As Hegseth’s personal minister Brooks Potteiger preached at the Pentagon in May 2025: “If our Lord is sovereign even over the sparrows’ fallings, you can be assured that he is sovereign over everything else that falls in this world, including Tomahawk and Minuteman missiles, including strategy meetings and war room debriefings. Jesus has the final say over all of it.”

Hegseth also entitles himself to use tax dollars to delude the American people. “The Pentagon has secretly installed several conservative military veterans with large online followings in government roles, declining to disclose their assignments as they amplify Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s viewpoints and attack those who scrutinize the Trump administration,” the Washington Post reported in August. These covert social media operations against the minds and opinions of American citizens may violate federal laws against using tax dollars for propaganda.

Hegseth hacked out any recognition of war crimes from the Pentagon playbook. Shortly after the start of the Iran War, Hegseth boasted, “We untie the hands of our warfighters to intimidate, demoralize, hunt and kill the enemies of our country. No more politically correct and overbearing rules of engagement, just common sense, maximum lethality and authority for warfighters.” And it is simply “common sense” to cover all the killings with a cloak of official secrecy. Hegseth called for “overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy” and promised to give “no quarter… for our enemies,” implying that foreign soldiers could be massacred if they sought to surrender.

Hegseth acts entitled to put to the sword any nation or group that he labels as bad guys. Hegseth has spearheaded thekilling of hundreds of people in boats off the coast of Venezuela and elsewhere in the Western Hemisphere. Hegseth proclaimed that illicit drugs are “tantamount to chemical weapons” and the dead suspects “are the al-Qaeda of our hemisphere, and we are hunting them with the sophistication and precision that we hunted al-Qaeda.” Anyone whom the U.S. military killed is automatically posthumously designated a narco-terrorist. The Pentagon apparently doesn’t even know the names of many, if not most, of the people killed by drone and missile strikes but that doesn’t matter because Hegseth already vouched that they are bad guys (or bad women or bad children).

Hegseth is renowned for talking about how the U.S. needs to lead a crusade against Muslims, and his reign at the Pentagon is a faith-based exercise. That is stark with his demand for a $500 billion Pentagon budget boost—even though the Trump team seems to have no idea exactly how the additional money will be allocated. Instead, more spending for the Pentagon is the equivalent of magic beans that miraculously keep America safe – even when the money is spent on launching new attacks on foreign countries. Just like the videos of him lifting weights or doing push-ups, Hegseth says the $500 billion budget boost would send “a message to the world.” Will that message make people forget that the Pentagon has failed every financial audit since 2018? In its most recent audit, the Pentagon could not account for $2 trillion. That’s even more than Trump’s allegations of fraud by Somalis in Minnesota.

Hegseth can prattle about how swords trump laws because of the de facto abdication of decency by the Republican Party. Every Republican member of the House of Representatives opposed Rep. Thomas Massie’s motion to impeach Hegseth – except for Massie himself. All the Republican House members who voted against impeachment co-signed every lie told by Trump and Hegseth on the Iran War. They pawned their honor to entitle a hard-drinking former Fox News host to cling to his job for a few more months until the Democrats take control of Congress in January. OK, most members of Congress have no honor to pawn, but it could happen for some of them.

When Massie’s impeachment resolution was narrowly defeated on November 10, Trump, Hegseth, and House Republicans whooped up their triumph like Japanese admirals celebrated the shootdown of the first wave of U.S. torpedo planes at the Battle of Midway. Unless Democrats completely disgrace themselves, their investigations will likely expose far more chicanery and wrongful killing by U.S. military operations under Hegseth’s command. At Midway, four Japanese aircraft carriers were destroyed after there were too many torpedoes and bombs for them to dodge. When Hegseth finally goes down, there will be vast numbers of Republican politicians and media bootlickers sharing in his disgrace.

An earlier version of this piece was published by Libertarian Institute.