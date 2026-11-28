Key Takeaways:

On 1 January 2027 Indonesia will exit the EU’s GSP scheme as the Indonesia–EU Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) is targeted to enter into force, replacing unilateral preferences with a reciprocal treaty that grants immediate duty-free access to 90.4% of Indonesian tariff lines.

The agreement is expected to raise exports by around 50%, diversify euro-area markets beyond the current concentration in the Netherlands, Germany and Italy, and support greater euro invoicing, while the linked Investment Protection Agreement aims to attract more stable FDI in sectors such as electric vehicles and renewables.

Short-term risks include a possible J-curve trade deficit from cheaper European capital-goods imports and ongoing EU sustainability rules that challenge smallholders; success will depend on exporter readiness, deeper onshore euro markets and value-chain integration.

On January 1, 2027, Indonesia will leave the EU’s GSP scheme, the system of unilateral tariff preferences that has eased the entry of a share of its goods into Europe for decades. The same date is the target for entry into force of the Indonesia–European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA). The timing is not a coincidence. A preference that Brussels could withdraw at will is being replaced by a reciprocal treaty that neither side can easily undo.

That shift, from a favour to a contract, is what makes the agreement more than a trade story. After the EU Council authorised signature and provisional application on November 18, the CEPA and a separate Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) were scheduled for signing in Brussels on November 21, closing a process that began in 2016. Most commentary in Jakarta has focused on tariff cuts and export targets. The deeper payoff lies in Indonesia’s external balance sheet: what currencies its earnings arrive in, how durable its capital inflows are and how much room Bank Indonesia has to manage its reserves.

The trade numbers behind the money

Start with the scale. Once the agreement takes effect, 90.4% of tariff lines for Indonesian goods will enter the EU duty-free immediately. Another 8.37% will be phased out over three to 15 years or handled through tariff-rate quotas, while about 1.2% stays at standard rates. Palm oil, long the most sensitive item, gets a duty-free quota of 1.9 million tonnes, rising to 2.48 million tonnes from the ninth year. Jakarta expects exports to the bloc to grow by around 50% within a few years.

The base is already significant. EU figures show goods trade with Indonesia reached almost €29 billion in 2025, with €18.7 billion flowing from Indonesia to the EU and €10.2 billion the other way. Indonesia’s own data put its surplus with the bloc at about US$4.5 billion last year.

Yet those earnings are concentrated. In 2024, the Netherlands, Germany and Italy together took roughly 44% of Indonesia’s US$21.5 billion in exports to the EU. Much of the rest of the single market remains under-explored. By cutting tariffs across all 27 member states, protecting 72 Indonesian geographical indications such as Gayo coffee, and simplifying procedures for smaller firms, the agreement creates a path to spread Indonesia’s commercial ties across the wider eurozone.

Why this matters for reserve managers

For a central bank, that spread has practical value. Reserve managers balance safety, liquidity and return, and the right currency mix depends partly on how a country earns and spends its foreign exchange. Bank Indonesia held US$146.8 billion in reserves at the end of October, equal to 5.3 months of imports. It does not publish their currency composition, and it does not need to. But the logic is clear: the more Indonesian trade is invoiced and settled with European partners, the stronger the economic case for holding a larger share of euro assets.

This is not about abandoning the dollar. It is about grounding diversification in real commercial flows rather than in market sentiment. Indonesia has already used local currency transaction arrangements with several Asian partners to reduce dollar dependence in bilateral trade. Deeper trade with Europe, invoiced more often in euros, would add a second pillar to that effort.

Better capital, not just more capital

The second channel is the quality of foreign capital. This year has shown how quickly portfolio money can leave. The rupiah has weakened about 8.4% since January, and equity investors pulled out hundreds of millions of dollars in the weeks before Bank Indonesia’s latest rate hike. When external financing leans on such flows, the central bank has to spend more reserves smoothing the currency.

Direct investment behaves differently. The EU’s FDI stock in Indonesia stood at €24.7 billion in 2024, and the bloc was Indonesia’s fifth-largest investor over 2019–2024, with US$15.6 billion realised. The IPA adds protection against expropriation without compensation, guarantees fair treatment and the free transfer of funds, and sets up investor-state mediation. That kind of legal certainty matters most for long-horizon projects in electric vehicles, electronics and renewable energy, where Indonesia has more than 3,000 GW of potential. Capital tied up in factories and power plants cannot flee in a week. It stabilises the balance of payments and frees reserves for genuine emergencies.

The J-curve risk

Optimism should not become linear. In the short run, the agreement could weigh on the trade balance before it helps. Indonesia is cutting its own tariffs too: EU cars now face duties of up to 50%, which will mostly disappear within five years, while most machinery, electrical equipment and pharmaceuticals will become duty-free at or soon after entry into force. Cheaper European machinery is good for productivity. Local manufacturers say it offers a high-technology alternative for precision tools and automation. But a first wave of capital-goods imports in 2027 could produce a classic J-curve, with outflows rising before export capacity catches up.

Tariffs are also only part of the picture. European rules on deforestation, traceability and carbon will still apply. Smallholders tend 98.6% of Indonesia’s coffee area and 99.6% of its cocoa, and much of that land is not yet mapped. Meanwhile, the EU is also opening deals with Indonesia’s competitors, including the Philippines. Indonesia’s first-mover advantage will fade quickly if exporters cannot meet European standards.

Turning a treaty into resilience

Three priorities follow. First, ratification and implementation must be matched by technical help for exporters, especially smaller firms and smallholders, so that zero tariffs translate into actual shipments. Second, financial policymakers should link growing euro trade to deeper onshore foreign exchange markets, encouraging exporters to bring earnings home and keep them in the domestic banking system, and widening euro liquidity and settlement options. Third, investment promotion under the IPA should favour projects that bring local suppliers into clean-energy and advanced-manufacturing value chains, rather than import-heavy assembly.

The real measure of IEU-CEPA will not be the customs duties saved or the headline export target. It will be whether Indonesia ends this decade with more diverse currency earnings, more patient foreign capital and a central bank with more room to manoeuvre in a fragmented financial world.