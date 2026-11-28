By Felix Corley

Key Takeaways:

On 20 November 2026 a Taldykorgan court convicted all nine defendants of participating in the banned Tabligh Jamaat movement, jailing three for one year and sentencing the other six to one year of restricted freedom, based on secretly recorded religious conversations that contained no calls to violate human rights.

The verdicts bring to 25 the number of Muslim men known to have been convicted for alleged Tabligh Jamaat membership since February 2024; upon entry into force, eight of the men are expected to be added to the Financial Monitoring Agency’s terrorism-financing list, blocking their bank accounts.

The movement has been banned in Kazakhstan since a 2013 court decision, and prosecutions under Criminal Code Article 405 continue to rest on meetings, literature or perceived adherence rather than evidence of violence or rights violations.

At the conclusion on 20 November of a mass trial in Taldykorgan in the southern Zhetisu Region of alleged followers of the Muslim missionary movement Tabligh Jamaat, Judge Alibek Abdikhayev convicted all 9 defendants of participating in a banned extremist organisation. The nine denied the allegations. The prosecution was based on conversations on religion held in one defendant’s home which the National Security Committee (NSC) secret police secretly recorded. In none of the conversations presented as evidence had any of the men called for the violation of others’ human rights.

The convictions bring to 25 the number of Muslim men known to have been convicted for alleged Tabligh Jamaat membership since February 2024, two of them twice. Of these, 15 received jail terms and 12 restricted freedom terms (see below).

Judge Abdikhayev jailed three – Aidos Alpiyev, Estai Dzhakayev and Alpysbai Tleubayev – for one year each, human rights defender Galym Ageleuov of the Liberty Public Foundation told Forum 18. All three had earlier served jail terms for exercising freedom of religion or belief. Officials arrested the three in the courtroom at the end of the trial and took them to Taldykorgan’s Investigation Prison. They are likely to be held there until any appeals are heard (see below).

Judge Abdikhayev sentenced the other six to one year of restricted freedom each. “Officials have not said what the terms of restricted freedom will be,” an individual familiar with the cases told Forum 18. “Conditions are likely to include a requirement to be at home at night and to seek permission to travel anywhere. It doesn’t seem like there’ll be a ban on attending mosque” (see below).

When the verdicts enter legal force, officials are likely to add the 8 men who are not already on it to the Financial Monitoring Agency’s List of individuals “connected with the financing of terrorism or extremism”. Being added to the List means that any bank accounts an individual may have are blocked with no further legal process. Officials routinely add Muslims convicted of Tabligh Jamaat membership to the List, where they generally remain for 8 years after the prison part of any sentence is completed (see below).

NSC secret police Investigator Lieutenant Colonel Nurbol Zhananov – who completed the indictment – again did not answer his phone when Forum 18 called. Nor did he reply to Forum 18’s written questions as to his reaction to the sentences and whether he believes Kazakhstan is a safer country because of the men’s convictions (see below).

While the trial was underway, the Deputy Director of the Research Centre for Religious Issues and Rehabilitation attached to Zhetisu Region’s Religious Affairs Department said she was familiar with the case but had not seen the indictment or attended any hearings. Asked by Forum 18 who the defendants might have harmed, she responded: “They didn’t kill anyone. They didn’t call for anyone to be killed.” She insisted she and her colleagues are theologians who “don’t interfere in the judicial process”. Asked whether she believes Tabligh Jamaat is a dangerous movement and whether the 2013 court ban is justified, she responded: “We can’t say if the movement is dangerous or not. We don’t say if it was right to ban the movement or not” (see below).

The Taldykorgan trial was the third known such trial of alleged Tabligh Jamaat members in as many years. In February 2024, Taldykorgan City Court handed restricted freedom sentences to 6 Muslim men. A group of 12 Muslim men were jailed at a trial in nearby Almaty Region in December 2025 (see below).

Meanwhile, on 18 November, a panel of three judges chaired by Aigul Malikova at Almaty City Court rejected independent anti-war Orthodox priest Fr Yakov Vorontsov’s appeal against his conviction on drugs-related charges, an official of the Court’s criminal cases division told Forum 18. The court hearing, which was closed, lasted just ten minutes. Fr Yakov – who is being transferred from Investigation Prison in Taraz to a prison camp in Almaty Region – was not allowed to attend the appeal hearing in person or to take part online (see forthcoming F18News article).

Muslim movement banned, alleged members sentenced, books banned

A court in the capital Astana banned Muslim missionary movement Tabligh Jamaat in Kazakhstan as “extremist” in February 2013.

Until the movement was banned, it used to send members on short-term missions to other towns and villages where they slept in mosques and addressed local Muslims, both door to door and in the mosque, a close observer of the movement in Central Asia told Forum 18. Male adherents are often identified by their beards and wearing of South Asian clothing.

If Muslims are thought by the authorities to agree with some of Tabligh Jamaat’s teachings or practices, possess religious books often used in the movement, or meet others close to the movement, this can be enough to trigger a criminal prosecution.

Prison and restricted freedom sentences, book bans and seizures

Numerous alleged members of Tabligh Jamaat have been convicted. Forum 18 found 41 Sunni Muslims known to have been sentenced in Kazakhstan on criminal charges of involvement between December 2014 and October 2016. Of these, 27 received prison terms, while the remaining 14 received restricted freedom sentences. All the cases were launched by the National Security Committee (NSC) secret police.

Taldykorgan City Court of Zhetisu Region sentenced six alleged Tabligh Jamaat members to one year of restricted freedom each in February 2024. The court also banned them from engaging in “socio-political, pedagogical, or religious activities – including through the use of mass media or telecommunication networks” for three years.

An Almaty Region court jailed a group of 12 Muslim men at a trial in Almaty Region in December 2025.

In August 2016, a court in Almaty Region banned as “extremist” three Muslim books by members of the Kandhlawi family, which has played a leading role in the Tabligh Jamaat movement. A court in the city of Karaganda banned a further three books in May 2019. A court in the capital declared another book “extremist” in April 2020.

On 12 June 2024, following the conviction of the six alleged Tabligh Jamaat members, Taldykorgan City Court banned more works by members of the Kandhlawi family confiscated from the defendants, according to the decision seen by Forum 18.

In July 2024, border guards seized “Selected Hadiths” by Muhammad Yusuf Kandhlawi from Russian-based Kyrgyz citizen Sardor Abdullayev. The same day a court fined him 6 weeks’ average wages for the book containing “social, national, clan, racial, or religious discord” and ordered it confiscated “with subsequent destruction”. Asked what had happened to Abdullayev’s book, Raikhan Nurzhalpova, head of North Kazakhstan Regional Justice Department’s Implementation of Court Decisions Department, responded: “It was burnt.”

Criminal Code Article 405

Prosecutors generally bring cases against Sunni Muslims accused of Tabligh Jamaat membership under Criminal Code Article 405.

Article 405, Part 1 punishes “organising the activity of a social or religious association or other organisation after a court decision banning their activity or their liquidation in connection with extremism or terrorism they have carried out” with a fine or up to six years’ imprisonment.

Article 405, Part 2 punishes “participation in the activity of a social or religious association or other organisation after a court decision banning their activity or their liquidation in connection with extremism or terrorism they have carried out” with a fine or up to two years’ imprisonment.

Those convicted under Article 405 are added to the Finance Ministry Financial Monitoring Committee List of individuals “connected with the financing of terrorism or extremism”, thus blocking all their bank accounts. They remain on the List for up to 8 years after the prison part of their sentence is completed as they are deemed still to have a criminal record.

9 Muslims charged for secretly-recorded religious discussions

On 30 May, National Security Committee (NSC) secret police Investigator Lieutenant Colonel Nurbol Zhananov completed the indictment (seen by Forum 18) in the case of Zhakipbek Ormanov and eight other Muslim men. It alleged that they are members of the banned Muslim missionary movement Tabligh Jamaat. The Deputy Prosecutor of Zhetisu Region, Ilyas Beskempirov, counter-signed the indictment.

Those charged were:

Zhakipbek Zhanibekovich Ormanov (born 8 December 1976)

Aidos Toktarkhanovich Alpiyev (born 15 September 1978)

Nariman Amanovich Amanov (born 15 March 1972)

Estai Kanatbekovich Dzhakayev (born 17 May 1978)

Dubek Khasenovich Bozov (born 21 December 1974)

Duman Abayevich Kabdoldanov (born 28 January 1985)

Zheneskali Sagingaliyevich Nuralin (born 9 May 1972)

Zhomart Rakhatovich Bigozhanov (born 6 February 1977)

Alpysbai Aldabergenovich Tleubayev (born 1 March 1972)

Eight of the nine Muslims live in Zhetisu Region, five of them in Taldykorgan. The ninth lives in neighbouring Almaty Region.

The prosecution case was based on recordings of conversations in the Taldykorgan home of 49-year-old Ormanov using a hidden camera and microphones installed as part of NSC secret police “special measures”. The men were discussing religious and other matters.

The nine Muslims were not taken into custody. They remained at home, and were banned from leaving the country, one of those on trial told Forum 18 in September.

All nine men faced trial under Criminal Code Article 405, Part 2. This punishes “participation in the activity of a social or religious association or other organisation after a court decision banning their activity or their liquidation in connection with extremism or terrorism they have carried out” with a fine or up to two years’ imprisonment.

The nine “categorically deny” the prosecution accusations that they are members of Tabligh Jamaat, Agisbek Tulegenov, the defendants’ lawyer, and Galym Ageleuov, a religious expert and president of the Liberty Public Foundation, told a 21 September press conference in Almaty at the office of the Kazakhstan International Bureau for Human Rights and the Rule of Law.

The Deputy Director of the Research Centre for Religious Issues and Rehabilitation attached to Zhetisu Region’s Religious Affairs Department said she was familiar with the trial but had not seen the indictment or attended any hearings. Asked by Forum 18 in September who the defendants might have harmed, she responded: “They didn’t kill anyone. They didn’t call for anyone to be killed.” She insisted she and her colleagues are theologians who “don’t interfere in the judicial process”.

Nine convictions, including three jail terms

The trial of the nine Sunni Muslims alleged to be followers of the Muslim missionary movement Tabligh Jamaat began under Judge Alibek Abdikhayev at Taldykorgan City Court in the southern Zhetisu Region in June. Hearings were postponed or delayed several times over the summer. The men were not under arrest and were not held in the defendants’ cage in the court room during hearings, one of the defendants told Forum 18.

At the trial’s conclusion on 20 November, Judge Abdikhayev convicted all nine defendants under Criminal Code Article 405, Part 2 (“Participation in the activity of a social or religious association or other organisation after a court decision banning their activity or their liquidation in connection with extremism or terrorism they have carried out”).

Judge Abdikhayev jailed three of the men – Aidos Alpiyev, Estai Dzhakayev and Alpysbai Tleubayev – for one year each, human rights defender Galym Ageleuov of the Liberty Public Foundation told Forum 18 from Almaty on 23 November. Officials arrested the three in the courtroom at the end of the trial and took them to Taldykorgan’s Investigation Prison.

Judge Abdikhayev sentenced the other six Muslims – Zhakipbek Ormanov, Nariman Amanov, Dubek Bozov, Duman Kabdoldanov, Zheneskali Nuralin, and Zhomart Bigozhanov – to one year of restricted freedom each, Ageleuov added.

“Officials have not said what the terms of restricted freedom will be,” an individual familiar with the cases told Forum 18 on 26 November. “Conditions are likely to include a requirement to be at home at night and to seek permission to travel anywhere. It doesn’t seem like there’ll be a ban on attending mosque.”

The three men sentenced to jail terms had earlier faced criminal prosecution to punish them for exercising freedom of religion or belief, Zhakayev in 2016, and Alpiyev and Tleubayev in 2024.

NSC secret police Investigator Lieutenant Colonel Nurbol Zhananov – who completed the indictment – again did not answer his phone when Forum 18 called on 23 November. Forum 18 asked in writing for his reaction to the sentences and whether he believes Kazakhstan is a safer country because of the men’s convictions. Forum 18 had received no reply by the end of the working day in Almaty of 26 November.

Only one to appeal?

Judge Alibek Abdikhayev is expected to issue the written verdict in early December. Only then will it be possible for any of the 9 Muslims to lodge appeals.

Estai Dzhakayev – who was among the three of the Muslims jailed for one year – is preparing to appeal against his sentence as soon as the written verdict is issued, the individual familiar with the cases told Forum 18. It remains unclear if any of the other 8 men will appeal.

One of those who received a restricted freedom sentence believes “there is no point in appealing”, the individual added. “If the court had wanted to acquit them, there was more than enough for it to do so.”

The three men arrested in the courtroom – Alpiyev, Dzhakayev and Tleubayev – are likely to be held at Taldykorgan’s Investigation Prison until any appeals are heard. The prison address:

040000, Oblast Zhetisu

g. Taldykorgan

ul. Medeu 20

Uchr. No. 71

Bank account blocking to follow?

On 19 March 2024, a month after his earlier conviction, officials added Alpysbai Tleubayev to the Financial Monitoring Agency’s List of individuals “connected with the financing of terrorism or extremism”. He remains on the List as of 26 November 2026.

Being added to the List means that any bank accounts an individual may have are blocked with no further legal process. Their families often find out about the blocking of accounts only when they go to the bank. Families are allowed to withdraw only small amounts for daily living if they do not have other sources of income.

When the 20 November 2026 verdicts of the 9 men enter legal force, officials are likely to add to the List of individuals “connected with the financing of terrorism or extremism” the 8 convicted Muslims who are not yet on it.

Although those convicted expect to have their bank accounts blocked, “officials have said nothing about it”, the individual familiar with the cases told Forum 18.