Key Takeaways:

On 25 November 2026 the USTR announced new Section 301 determinations covering Indonesia and 13 other economies, proposing additional tariffs of up to 18 percent on top of existing measures of up to 200 percent, with public comments open until 5 January 2027.

The proposed barriers target Indonesian exports of textiles, footwear, electronics, furniture and agricultural products and could undermine the February 2026 reciprocal trade agreement, while also scrutinising industrial policies such as mineral downstreaming.

The essay urges Indonesia to negotiate distinctions between legitimate development measures and distortive practices, assess WTO compatibility, accelerate domestic productivity reforms, and diversify markets toward the EU, Japan, South Korea and India to preserve strategic autonomy.

Uncertainty characterizes the current international trading system, not least of all as a result of increasing protectionism globally. On November 25, 2026, the U.S. Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced new determinations under section 301 of the U.S. Trade Act of 1974 with respect to trade relations with 14 economies worldwide, including Indonesia.

New trade barriers by the U.S., structural excess capacity on a worldwide scale, as well as support of manufacturing by governments globally, are perceived to create distorted trade relations that pose a threat to the commerce of the U.S. In terms of specific export interests of Indonesia, the proposals of the USTR, in addition to already existing Section 301 measures of up to 200% of the imported value of goods from Indonesia, of up to 18% over and above said existing measures before possible exemptions, are of severe concern, as they could threaten not only export interests but also industrial development of the country and its future in an increasingly fragmented global economy.

Another factor that is currently under review by USTR is industrial policies that promote production and exports, labour laws, investment involving non-market economies, financial policies, and mineral downstreaming. The proposed measures, once again not yet in force, include public comments until January 5, 2027, and a series of public hearings from January 25 onwards, at which the final scope of the measures under review by USTR will most likely be determined.

The American allegations of unfair trade practices should not be accepted blindly nor dismissed offhand as protectionism. While a large manufacturing sector and large trade deficits with another country alone are not unfair trade practices, saving, investment, consumption, cost of production, and comparative advantage all play a role in determining a country’s trade balance. An industrial policy to develop a country beyond its primary products is legitimate for a developing country. However, concerns about opaque incentives, labour, environment, and concentration in the market should be addressed. Strong evidence, transparency, and reforms are needed to counter the American allegations.

The potential economic harm posed by this trading system is significant. Many textiles, footwear, electronics, furniture, and agricultural products are traded between Indonesia and the United States. Higher duties on these products would make them less competitive than similar products from other countries with different tariffs. As a result, importers from the US could well look for alternative suppliers, which would see Indonesian companies losing margin or even orders as production is reduced in order to maintain margins. Reduced production could in turn lead to a delay of much-needed investment and even a reduction in current production and resulting employment in companies in labour-intensive industries, with many small companies with little surplus to absorb extra costs. Also, uncertainty with respect to global supply chains and alternative manufacturing locations may deter new investment.

It will also challenge the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with the US reached by Indonesia on 19 February 2026 to enhance and strengthen market access and trade for each country’s companies and products. While the proposed US measures on 14 countries, including Indonesia, are said to have taken into account the ongoing consultations and commitments about certain issues in the Agreement, it is important for the Government of Indonesia to identify how each of the provisions in the Agreement can be implemented within the proposed measures by the USTR and to ensure that the commitments already made by both countries under the Agreement are implemented and given due importance by both parties.

Processes to add value to raw minerals, such as nickel, are of strategic importance to create employment and to attract quality foreign investment and technology. Yet these processes also pose risks of environmental degradation, low-wage labour, high levels of industrial concentration, and dependence on foreign capital and technology. Therefore, rather than scrapping industrial policy, its quality must be enhanced by making due provisions on transparency, time frame, technology transfer, use of local suppliers, employment of skilled workers, research, and environmental responsibility in granting incentives to companies.

Firstly, Indonesia must fight to negotiate with the USTR to differentiate between the development measures of Indonesia and other countries and those which are deemed to distort trade. Secondly, all trade measures proposed by the USTR must be assessed against the trade measures and related obligations of relevant WTO Agreements, including the option for Indonesia to hold consultations with other trading nations and to take dispute settlement action as deemed necessary and appropriate. Thirdly, in the short term, greater attention must be paid to enhancing the productivity of Indonesian manufacturing.

Domestic reforms, enhancing companies’ productivity, must be accelerated. Implementation of reliable, transparent, and efficient regulation, as well as a solid system of vocational training, R&D, and SME financing, is crucial to enable small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to enhance their competitiveness. Support from the public for companies that increase efficiency and innovation through various means should be provided. Trade must be diversified and investments disbursed to new markets, such as the European Union, Japan, South Korea, and India, as well as other Asian countries, and involved in regional production networks. Existing free trade agreements (FTAs), including the Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, must be used, provided local companies are competitive.

Whether or not higher tariffs are to be imposed on Indonesian exports to the US is of less concern than the challenges they present to Indonesia’s economy and foreign policy, and how it can best tackle these. First, it needs to protect its trade interests within the framework of existing trade agreements. In the long run, however, the country needs to build competitive industries, better institutions, higher labour and environmental standards, and a more diversified export market. The concept of strategic autonomy does not equal economic isolation; on the contrary, it requires the means to engage major powers while protecting its core interests. Indonesia can meet the challenges of a more protectionist world by coupling its constructive negotiations with the US with serious homegrown reforms and greater economic cooperation with other countries.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

References

Lawder, D., & Shalal, A. (2026, November 26). Trump unveils new tariffs over excess industrial capacity. The Jakarta Post.

(2026, November 26). Trump unveils new tariffs over excess industrial capacity. The Jakarta Post. Pambagyo, I., Patunru, A., & Pane, D. (2026, July 27). The US-Indonesia Agreement on Reciprocal Trade: Three views on its economic and strategic impacts. ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute, ISEAS Perspective, 2026(54)