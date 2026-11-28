Key Takeaways:

The June 2024 Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty has enabled North Korea to supply Russia with artillery, ballistic missiles and troops in Kursk, yet a dispute is emerging over Moscow’s interest in improving relations with Seoul.

Pyongyang reportedly suspended shipments of KN-23 missiles, halted Russian military overflights and paused a request to expand its troop presence from about 8,500 toward 50,000, reflecting divergent interests despite mutual needs under Western pressure.

The essay argues the alliance’s durability depends on each side respecting the other’s national priorities, with implications for South Korea, Japan, the United States and China’s preference for regional stability.

Russia’s partnership with North Korea has become an increasingly visible and significant component of the changing international system. Though since June 2024 the two countries have been bound by the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, right now a significant diplomatic dispute between Russia and North Korea is unfolding. The root cause of the current crisis is Moscow’s increasing interest in improving relations with Seoul. The partnership between two isolated countries is in itself a strange phenomenon. Both countries can achieve their interests by cooperating with each other. In fact, both are doing so. But that is where similarities between the two countries end. They have different interests.

Their closer relationship comes at a time when both countries are going through tough times. Russia is fighting off Western sanctions and is being called upon by the international community to cease fighting in Ukraine while North Korea is trying to reduce its isolation and to strengthen its military to receive economic aid and also political support from around the world. In short, Russia has things that North Korea is lacking, while North Korea has things that Russia is lacking. Therefore, in the end, both countries are hoping to receive big favors from the other party.

The new treaty of the Strategic Partnership signed in June 2024 for Russia and North Korea is of outstanding importance, because for the first time in history the two countries agreed on military cooperation. In line with this agreement, North Korea supplies Russia with artillery ammunition and ballistic missiles. Right now, troops of the Korean People’s Army are stationed in the Russian region of Kursk to support the Russian army in the war against Ukraine. In addition to financial benefits, political support and new opportunities for its military, North Korea can rely on the assistance of its new partner in case of a conflict.

The reported disagreement over Russia’s attempt to improve its relations with Seoul, however, contains a contradiction within the alliance: Moscow is interested in improving relations with Seoul, while for Pyongyang Seoul is one of its greatest security challenges. In consequence, while Russia expects the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to accommodate its greater regional interests, it in turn has to respect Pyongyang’s security concerns on the Korean Peninsula and not weaken its position against the Republic of Korea (RoK) in a bid to further its interests in the West.

Russia views cooperation with North Korea from the perspective of countering the pressure from the West. At the same time, Russia has much broader interests in Northeast Asia than mere coordination with Pyongyang. In its quest for normalizing relations with South Korea, Moscow is not willing to give up on engagement with Seoul yet. This is how the Russian side views its interests in North Korea, and this is how it is trying to calculate the prospects of partnership with the leader of the DPRK.

Vladimir Putin has a number of problems to resolve. On the one hand, he needs cooperation with North Korea to find resources and support on the battlefield against Ukraine. On the other hand, he has a lot of other interests in the region, especially relations with South Korea, which could become much better in the future. He therefore has to balance his short-term interests and his long-term strategy for the region.

Kim Jong Un cares about one thing above all – North Korea’s position in the world. By cooperating with Russia, North Korea gets to prove its worth on the international scene and strengthen its military, receiving huge financial rewards as well as access to the latest technologies in addition to diplomatic support from the world’s major players. However, Pyongyang expects Moscow not to be detrimental to its interests and not to take theNorth’s contribution to the war for granted.

Reports, meanwhile, are emerging that Pyongyang has stopped shipping strategic munitions, such as KN-23 missiles, to Russia, including also halting the movement of Russian military transport aircraft through the skies above the DPRK, and has even put on hold a request by Russia to enlarge its troop presence in the North from around 8,500 to up to 50,000 soldiers. Reuters reports that these “suspensions,” however, have yet to be verified by the publication, nor have quotes attributed to either North Korean or Russian officials on the matter.

It will have implications for other countries, including South Korea, Japan and the U.S. Seoul will have to assess the extent to which a Moscow–Pyongyang rapprochement could enhance security threats to the Korean Peninsula. The same applies to any diplomatic initiatives which a deterioration of ties with Russia could open up for Moscow. Above all, however, a longer-term implication for China is to be feared. For all its interest in containing Western influence in the region, China is not interested in a regional crisis. For Seoul, in turn, any attempt at improving relations with Moscow will have to be carefully assessed against the risk of its military support of Russia being used to fortify Pyongyang’s military capabilities.

Russia and North Korea should maintain contact. Moscow should understand the implications of its policies with regard to the North for the security of other countries. The North should understand that Russia cannot oblige it to change its views and give up its national interests. South Korea should preserve its military capabilities but, at the same time, continue to work towards greater cooperation with Russia. The US and other countries from the region should refrain from actions that could further increase tensions.

Although Russia’s partnership with North Korea is not ready to collapse yet, for both sides there are many reasons to continue cooperation, mainly under pressure from the West. However, the current dispute discloses the limits of an alliance established on the basis of military interests that each side needs. In turn, each side is not ready to sacrifice its national interests for the sake of the partner. The future of Russia’s partnership with North Korea depends on how well both sides manage to reconcile their interests.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

References

Lee, S.-Y. (2026, September 9). North Korea’s military partnership with Russia has consequences far beyond Ukraine. Chatham House. https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/09/north-koreas-military-partnership-russia-has-consequences-far-beyond-ukraine

(2026, September 9). North Korea’s military partnership with Russia has consequences far beyond Ukraine. Chatham House. https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/09/north-koreas-military-partnership-russia-has-consequences-far-beyond-ukraine Lim, E.-C., & Lee, J. E. (2026, August 25). All the way with Moscow? Pyongyang’s strategic calculations in support of Russia’s war. 38 North. Stimson Centre.