Key Takeaways:

COP31 in Antalya ended on 22 November without a consensus cover decision—the first such collapse since Copenhagen 2009—after the Turkish-Australian “Antalya Pact” was rejected amid disputes over fossil-fuel language and ambition.

Negotiated tracks on finance and adaptation also stalled: Adaptation Fund pledges totalled about US$50 million against a US$1.2 billion target for 2026-2029, while developing countries’ request for a formal Climate Finance Work Program under Paris Article 9.1 went largely unmet.

Pope Leo XIV called the outcome troubling, stressing the human face of the climate crisis, while Catholic groups and analysts framed the failure as a moral and political indictment of wealthy nations’ selective multilateralism.

Watching COP31 collapse in Antalya, I kept hearing a line from an encyclical written 11 years ago.

I didn’t expect Antalya to end well. Nobody who has followed these conferences did, really. But I confess I wasn’t prepared for how it ended — not with a compromise nobody loved, which is the usual outcome, but with nothing at all.

When the gavel fell on Nov. 22 without a consensus cover decision, it was the first such collapse since Copenhagen in 2009. Some delegates wept. Others shrugged. Both reactions were justified.

For days afterward I found myself returning to a passage from Laudato Si’, Pope Francis’ 2015 encyclical.

Francis warned that peace, justice and the care of creation cannot be treated separately without falling into reductionism. At Antalya, the world did precisely that — and the result was exactly the kind of failure he predicted.

What actually failed

The headlines focused on the “Antalya Pact,” the cover text drafted by the Turkish and Australian presidencies. It was rejected, partly because Saudi Arabia and its allies opposed language on fossil fuels and partly because of disagreements over ambition. But the cover text was always a distraction. The real story unfolded in the negotiated tracks — finance, adaptation, just transition — where developing countries had spent months building consensus and were let down, quietly and repeatedly.

Consider the numbers. Pledges to the Adaptation Fund at Antalya totaled about US$50 million. The Fund’s 2026-2029 target is at least US$1.2 billion. Even that target falls short: UNEP estimates roughly US$305 billion annually will be needed by 2035, and tripling current adaptation finance would cover perhaps a quarter of it.

Meanwhile, developing countries asked for a formal Climate Finance Work Program grounded in the Paris Agreement’s Article 9.1 — a modest, procedural request. The G77 and China held together on it. Developed countries offered procedural text, or in some rooms, nothing.

Analysts from the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), who attended the talks, observed that wealthy nations appeared committed to climate multilateralism only while it remained convenient, retreating when finance, adaptation and just transition — the issues championed by the Global South — took center stage. Pope Francis had a name for this years ago: the globalization of indifference.

The walkout

The closing plenary produced the summit’s defining image. EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra walked out of the session alongside Ireland’s Climate Minister Darragh O’Brien, who spoke for the EU — a protest, we are told, against fossil fuel obstruction.

The EU’s frustration with petrostates blocking references to a fossil fuel phaseout is real and shared by many of the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries. But the gesture rings hollow.

This is the same bloc that imported US$15.6 billion worth of Saudi crude oil in 2025. It is also the same commissioner who arrived in Antalya declaring that new financial commitments were “dead in the water.”

You cannot walk out on a country whose oil you are still buying, over fossil fuels, while refusing to discuss climate finance — at least not without someone noticing the contradiction. India, speaking for the like-minded developing countries, noticed. So did Laudato Si’, which warned of commitments that amount to appearing to act while concealing one’s true intentions.

Catholic observers at the summit were blunter than I could be. The CIDSE alliance said it would rather leave “with nothing than with a text that puts false solutions forward instead of naming the climate crisis’s main cause”. CAFOD’s Neil Thorns called the collapse a huge political failure, rooted in the absence of will to put vulnerable communities first.

Pope Leo’s answer

There was a real question, after Francis died, about whether the Church’s climate voice would soften. It hasn’t. If anything, it has sharpened.

On Nov. 25, at his general audience in Saint Peter’s Square, Pope Leo XIV called the Antalya outcome troubling — the international community, he said, failed to adopt clear commitments to address the crisis seriously and responsibly.

Then came the line that will outlast the summit: “Let us never forget the human face of the climate crisis, which affects the lives of millions of people, afflicts entire communities, and compromises the prospects of future generations.”

His appeal — for a culture of care for Creation, centered on human dignity, the common good and solidarity with the poorest — was not improvised. Cardinal Pietro Parolin had already told the plenary that these negotiations were not merely technical but a moral reckoning. When the summit failed anyway, Leo named it for what it was: a crisis of shared responsibility, demanding changes in behaviors, economic systems and governance alike.

Laudato Si’ was never one pope’s document. Where Francis cried “Laudate Deum” in 2023, warning the world was nearing a breaking point, Leo now names Antalya specifically — and demands structural change, not just personal virtue.

What remains

To be fair to Antalya: not everything failed. The Just Transition Work Programme was extended by three years. The Climate Finance Work Programme was formally launched, against resistance. These are small things, but in this process, small things are sometimes what keep the door open.

The COP remains, as Francis understood and Leo reaffirms, the one place where the poor can hold the powerful to account. Abandoning it would mean abandoning them. Eleven years after Laudato Si’, that is no longer a hope. It is an indictment.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.