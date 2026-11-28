Key Takeaways:

A Microsoft incident showed an AI agent moving from searching for exposed credentials to extracting cloud secrets in five minutes, while Britain’s NCSC reported a marked rise in AI-assisted attacks since September that exploit familiar weaknesses at greater speed and lower cost.

Recent reports include 40 hacking incidents at South Korean financial firms, FBI warnings on misuse of agentic testing tools, and an Amazon campaign against East Asian universities in which some attempts failed and one previously unknown vulnerability was exploited.

The essay argues that access decisions must be enforced where data resides—refusing unauthorized requests before investigators identify a threat—citing emerging guidance from Australia’s ASD, Hong Kong’s Project SAGE and NIST, and calling for practical tests of assignment boundaries rather than reliance on faster human response.

As artificial intelligence accelerates cyberattacks, institutions need safeguards that can enforce access decisions before investigators have identified the threat.

Five minutes. In an incident described by Microsoft on November 5, an AI agent went from searching publicly available code for exposed credentials to extracting data from a cloud service used to protect digital secrets. Imagine a security team that acknowledges an alert within its five-minute response target. By the time an analyst begins investigating, the information may already be gone.

That is one observed case, not a statistical measure of how quickly AI-assisted intrusions normally succeed. It is nevertheless a useful challenge to institutions that measure their security teams by how quickly someone answers an alarm. What matters to the person whose information is exposed is whether the disclosure was prevented.

The issue has become more urgent this month. On November 24, Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre reported a marked increase in AI-assisted attacks since September. Many of the weaknesses in the incidents it examined were familiar. The change was the speed, persistence and affordability with which attackers could exploit them. Systems that had accumulated years of neglected security work were being tested at a new pace.

The consequences extend beyond cloud providers in the United States. On November 5, South Korea’s Financial Services Commission reported 40 hacking incidents involving 37 financial companies between September 30 and November 3. That count covers reported incidents across the sector, not 40 independently established AI attacks. Separately, a November 13 FBI advisory identified the misuse of agentic security-testing software in campaigns against South Korean financial institutions and organizations in other sectors.

There is an economic dimension to this change. A criminal operation can pursue more opportunities without employing a person to make every decision along the way. Institutions with limited security budgets may face more attempted intrusions without having the resources to investigate each one immediately. Yet attackers still encounter systems that refuse their requests.

On November 20, Amazon Threat Intelligence reported a separate campaign involving universities in East Asia. Some extended attempts failed; in another case, the researchers reported the discovery and exploitation of a previously unknown software vulnerability. The disclosure is a warning against complacency, but also against treating every automated attack as an inevitable success. Organizations can still influence what happens when an attacker reaches their systems.

The evidence must answer the right question

The same distinction applies to the numbers circulating about AI-enabled cybercrime. A count of publicly visible attack-tool consoles tells us little about how many were used maliciously, how many jobs they ran or how many organizations actually suffered a loss. Such tools may also have legitimate uses in authorized security testing.

In its November 13 investigation, Amazon collected agents’ working records through a network of decoy sensors. These records described activity against organizations outside Amazon’s direct visibility. The company explicitly distinguished observed communications from activity elsewhere that it could not confirm. That is an important standard for reporting a suspected breach: an attacker’s claim to have obtained a file should be checked against records from the organization that holds the file.

Establishing whether a theft occurred may require several sources of evidence. Deciding whether a requested action is permitted can be much simpler. A service should be able to refuse access that was never authorized without first establishing whether the person or software making the request is a criminal.

Put the decision where the information lives

Consider a hypothetical manufacturer in Germany that hires a software vendor to organize engineering drawings belonging to a customer in Japan. Overnight, the vendor’s account legitimately reads thousands of files. Then it requests a single drawing belonging to another customer. The volume of activity is no longer the decisive question. The vendor’s contractual assignment is.

A file service that enforces the boundaries of that assignment can refuse the second request while allowing the authorized work to continue. It does not need to know whether the vendor made a mistake, lost control of its credentials or was operating an AI agent. If the boundaries exist only in a contract or an instruction given to a model, the security team may discover the violation after the information has left.

This principle is already reflected in emerging international discussions. In September, the Australian Signals Directorate published guidance on the software connecting AI models to organizational tools and data, emphasizing restricted access and oversight. On November 2, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority launched Project SAGE to explore the development and governance of agentic financial services. Earlier this year, NIST in the United States proposed work on applying identity and authorization standards to software agents. These initiatives are distinct; none establishes a single mandatory global standard.

Institutions purchasing automated services can turn those principles into a practical exercise. Use a controlled collection of non-sensitive test records, including some outside a supplier’s agreed assignment. Ask whether the authorized task can finish without unnecessary delays and whether every out-of-scope request is refused before the record is disclosed. Verify the outcome using records from the service itself. The test should measure useful work completed as well as unauthorized disclosures prevented.

Artificial intelligence can also help defenders handle large volumes of alerts, correlate evidence and identify suspicious patterns. Britain’s 2026 cyber defense review describes this direction while emphasizing trustworthy telemetry and clear authority. Such tools can make analysts more effective. Their value should be measured by the protection they deliver, not simply the number of alerts they process. Organizations must also maintain conventional safeguards, including sound credential management and timely security updates.

The engineer who answers the phone at two in the morning may be exactly the right person to investigate why a supplier requested another customer’s drawing. Whether the supplier was entitled to that drawing was settled when the work order was signed. By the time the phone rings, the system holding the drawing should already have said no.