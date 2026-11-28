Key Takeaways:

When Beijing closed its market to Taiwanese grouper in June 2022—having taken 91 percent of exports the prior year—farmers faced immediate buyer shortages, unlike the earlier pineapple ban that benefited from Japan’s existing acceptance and a NT$1 billion Taipei support package.

The essay proposes that the United States and Asian partners pre-agree on practical measures—health-certificate negotiations, trial shipments and transparent demand data—so Taiwanese producers can reach alternative markets quickly when economic pressure is applied.

Drawing on the author’s book The Rejuvenation Trap, it argues that a democracy’s ability to resist coercion depends on how many citizens can absorb the commercial costs, and that a first Asian-alliance obligation should be judged by whether farmers secure repeat orders rather than by symbolic statements.

When Beijing closed the mainland market to Taiwanese grouper in June 2022, fish farmers faced a deadline considerably shorter than Washington’s. Mainland China had bought 91 percent of Taiwan’s grouper exports the previous year. The fish still had to be fed. A farmer deciding whether to keep paying for feed needed a buyer, and the buyer needed somewhere to sell the catch. Neither decision could wait for the United States and its allies to agree on what Beijing intended.

Taiwan had faced a similar problem a year earlier, when China barred its pineapples. This time Taipei had a head start. Japan already admitted Taiwanese pineapples, and Taiwanese growers knew how to meet its inspection requirements. Premier Su Tseng-chang announced plans for NT$1 billion in support for growers and raised the year’s export target for Japan from 3,500 to 5,000 metric tons. A Japanese customer could buy the fruit while the political dispute remained unresolved. A grouper farmer could draw little comfort from that success. A supermarket with shelf space for pineapples is a different customer from a wholesaler equipped to take live fish.

Washington should offer Taiwan the predictability it gave Israel and ask its Asian allies to undertake one obligation they could honor together. When Beijing abruptly closes a market, Taipei should be able to call on partners that have already agreed how they will help Taiwanese producers reach another one. This is a modest first undertaking for an Asian alliance. It would also be one its citizens could judge from experience.

The most useful feature of America’s 2016 agreement with Israel was its calendar. The two governments set out the assistance Washington intended to provide over ten years, subject to congressional appropriations. Taiwan deserves that kind of advance notice for its own defense. A legislature in Taipei deciding what to fund over the next five years should know which costs Washington expects to share and which bills Taiwanese taxpayers will have to meet. A durable bilateral promise buys Taipei time. The experience of the fish farmers shows why Taipei also needs partners with something other than money to offer.

In The Rejuvenation Trap, I argue that economic pressure reaches a government through the people who bear its costs. A farmer who can find another buyer can afford to give elected officials time to negotiate. A farmer who stands to lose the business may have good reason to demand an accommodation by Friday. Both can hold precisely the same views about Taiwan’s future. The freedom of a democracy to say no depends partly on how many of its citizens can afford the consequences.

Start with one Taiwanese export whose producers want a second market. Taipei could invite buyers and regulators from Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Philippines, and the United States to identify what prevents an ordinary sale today. An importing country might require a health certificate Taiwan has yet to negotiate. A willing buyer might need a trial shipment before signing a contract. Governments can settle the inspection question during a quiet season. An importer can order a trial lot and decide whether there is a business in it. Taipei should publish the results, including how much a buyer would actually take at the price offered. A room full of ministers can promise solidarity. Only a customer can place the second order.

There is a good objection. Taxpayers could end up underwriting a product for which there is little demand, while domestic producers in the importing country reasonably ask why their government is subsidizing a competitor. That is a reason to pay for inspections and trial shipments, put an end date on public support, and leave commercial orders to buyers. The G7 already has a forum for coordinating responses to economic coercion. An Asian agreement would earn its keep if, by the time that forum met, a Taiwanese exporter already knew whom to call and had previously delivered the product there.

The United States should immediately begin withdrawing its standing military presence from the Middle East. Washington owes Asian governments an answer about the risks that poses to their energy supplies. It also owes them an account of what its renewed attention to Asia would accomplish. China can use a peaceful interval to turn a reef into a permanent outpost. Taiwan and its partners can use the same interval to make a threatened loss of market access less decisive. Neither a change of theater nor a presidential speech will do that commercial work for them.

When the next restriction lifts, ask the farmers what happened. How many sold at a price that covered their costs? How many had to borrow through the season? Did the new customer come back? My book proposes judging a coalition by what its members can endure a second time. For an American president looking for the first practical obligation of an Asian alliance, a repeat order placed with a Taiwanese fish farm would be a good place to start.