Iran Sees More Mourning Ceremonies Evolve Into Anti-Regime Rallies – OpEd

By Mahmoud Hakamian

Iran’s nationwide uprising is marking its 103rd day on Tuesday following a day of various ceremonies by people in different cities in memory of people killed by the mullahs’ regime during the past 100 days. These ceremonies quickly evolved into anti-regime rallies with people chanting slogans specifically targeting regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 280 cities. Over 750 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 601 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.

On Tuesday morning people in the city of Tabriz, northwest Iran, gathered to hold a ceremony marking the 40th day of the killing of Aylar Haghi, a medical student, by the mullahs’ regime during the recent protests. Participants began chanting anti-regime slogans, including “Khamenei is a murderer! His rule is illegitimate!” “Death to the dictator!” “We’re all together and we’ll fight to the end!” and “This is the year Seyed Ali (Khamenei) is overthrown!”

Authorities had dispatched a large number of security units to the scene to prevent any possible sign of anti-regime protests as the massive crowd was growing in numbers. At least three youths have been arrested, according to local activists. Reports indicate Aylar’s father has also been arrested.

Also in the city of Tabriz a group of members of the Jamaran Housing Cooperative protested the cancellation of their general assembly and officials’ refusal to evaluate the credentials of a particular CEO candidate.

In Mahabad, a large number of people gathered to hold a ceremony in memory of three protesters killed by the mullahs’ security forces. The mourners were seen chanting anti-regime slogans. There are also reports of protesters taking to the streets and establishing control with roadblocks.

A similar ceremony was held in the city of Bukan, northwest Iran, for another protester killed by the mullahs’ security forces. Participants in this ceremony began chanting: “Martyrs don’t die!”

In the city of Izeh locals gathered on Monday to mark the 40th day of the murdering of 10-year-old Kian Pirfalak by the regime’s security forces. The mourners began chanting anti-regime slogans, including “Death to Khamenei!” and “Khamenei is a murderer! His rule is illegitimate!”

Similar ceremonies were held in Saqqez and Sanandaj, where locals marking the 40th day of the murder of Aram Habibi by the regime’s security forces began chanting: “Death to Khamenei!”

With nightfall people in the city of Mahabad took to the streets and are continuing their protests against the mullahs’ regime on the 102nd night of the ongoing revolution. In some parts of the restive city locals have been seen beginning to establish roadblocks and taking control of their streets to prevent authorities from dispatching their security forces.

At night in Tehran locals in the capital’s Jannat Abad district took to the streets to launch their anti-regime rally and begin chanting “Death to the dictator!”

On Monday morning, workers of the Abadan petrochemical site in southwest Iran launched a strike, protesting threatening letters sent to their colleagues who have recently participated in protest gatherings. The complex was shut down at around noon local time as a result of the strike.

In other reports, the students of a school in Saqqez, Mahsa Amini’s hometown, are boycotting their classes in solidarity with the ongoing protests across the country.

Iranian opposition coalition NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi weighed in on the atrocities by the mullahs’ regime that sees no limits and shows no mercy even to children.

“On the 40th day after security forces killed Kian Pirfalak, the courageous youths and people of Izeh condemned the main culprit behind the coldblooded murder of this innocent child and hundreds of other children and youths in Iran with chants of ‘Death to Khamenei!’” the NCRI President-elect said.

he protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.

She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.

Mahmoud Hakamian writes for PMOI/MEK, where this article was published.