Russia Is Conducting A Relentless Cyberattack Against Ukraine – OpEd

By Munir Ahmed Sehri

The cybersphere is quickly emerging as one of the primary theatres for hybrid combat. Due to the increased reliance on communications and information technology, malicious actors have developed a keen interest in the online world, giving rise to terms like “cyberattacks,” “cyberwarfare,” and “cyberterrorism.”

An Increased emphasis on cyberattacks is necessary in light of the developing Ukrainian conflict. Over the past ten years, there have been a significant surge in cyberattacks on a global scale. Over the past ten years, Ukraine has consistently been the target of cyberattacks, many of which are ascribed to Russia. It experienced 397,000 assaults in 2020 and about 280,000 assaults in the first 10 months of 2021. Because of how widespread the attacks were, the EU dispatched a Cyber Rapid Response Team to offer assistance. How frequently cyberattacks will be utilized in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is yet unknown.

The cyberwar that Russia has long waged against its neighbor has also entered a new phase since it began its disastrous full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February. At times, it has appeared as though Russia is attempting to understand the role of its hacking operations in the midst of a brutal, physical ground war. Currently, at least one Russian intelligence agency appears to have settled into a new set of cyberwarfare tactics, allowing for quicker intrusions, frequently breaching the same target multiple times within just months, and occasionally even maintaining stealthy access to Ukrainian networks while destroying as many computers within them. This is according to the findings of a team of cybersecurity analysts and first responders.

Preceding the invasion In the weeks before Russia’s invasion, there were a flurry of cyberattacks against Ukrainian targets. WhisperGate, a harmful piece of malware, was found to be circulating in Ukraine in January, according to researchers.

War benign Hackers disabled tens of thousands of satellite internet modems across Europe and Ukraine in the early hours of February 24 when Russian military entered eastern Ukraine. The satellite service’s digital blitz commenced between 5 and 9 in the morning, as Russian soldiers were moving in and launching missiles at major Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv. According to Microsoft, multiple significant Ukrainian institutions, including nuclear power plants, media outlets, and governmental bodies, were penetrated by Russian hackers after the invasion. A major event occurred on March 1 when a missile attack against Kyiv’s TV tower coincided with extensive destructive cyberattacks on Kyiv-based media, despite the fact that it is challenging to follow the objectives of each hack.

Analysts from the security company Mandiant presented a new set of tools and tactics at the CyberwarCon security conference in Arlington, Virginia, which they claim are being used by Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency against targets in Ukraine, where the GRU’s hackers have been responsible for some of the most aggressive and destructive cyberattacks in history.

In contrast to past operations, which took months to complete, the Russian military hackers often penetrate a target network, get access to more workstations, and then quickly deploy data-destructing wiper malware. In certain instances, it has allowed the hackers to launch repeated wiper assaults and cyberespionage operations against the same small set of Ukrainian targets in quick succession. The agency’s cyberattacks don’t always wipe out the edge devices that provide the GRU their footholds inside these networks, so hacking them has occasionally allowed the GRU to maintain access to a victim network even after carrying out a data-destroying operation.

A different side, In the midst of the conflict, Ukraine turned to hacktivists for assistance in defending itself against Russia. IT experts started typing on their keyboards to assist. Additionally, in the six months following the invasion, Ukraine and its foreign allies have improved their organisation, focus, and resolve to fend off Russian hackers.

Since then, a continuous stream of unidentified, anonymous hacktivists from both sides have gone to social media, claiming to have successfully penetrated either Russian or Ukrainian targets. Russian government agencies and businesses appear to have been hacked by hackers with ties to Ukraine in certain cases, as evidenced by screenshots or document caches uploaded by the hacktivists to support their allegations.

As was just mentioned, Ukraine is at war with Russia both physically and digitally. Without a doubt, Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war against Ukraine has severely affected energy and food markets and destabilised the region. Many nations came to Ukraine’s aid, supporting and shielding it from cyber warfare, as a voluntary gesture.

According to the “BBC news report,” where the UK is defending Ukraine against cyberattacks, information has come to light regarding a covert UK initiative to protect Ukraine from Russian cyberattacks. To maintain operational security, the £6 million ($6.9 million) package had been kept secret until recently, according to officials. According to individuals involved in the operation, Ukraine has been the target of extraordinary attacks from a number of Russian intelligence services. The support of the other nations is of immense help to the Ukraine in overcoming its enormous and terrifying challenges.

It is difficult to predict how the battle will turn out in the end. However, several significant implications for Russia’s relations with the Ukraine, Europe, and the US have become clear. While the war has been tragic for Ukraine and its people, it has also been disastrous for Russia in terms of its military, economy, and geopolitical position. The conflict has severely harmed Ukraine’s military and Russia’s, and both sides have used a variety of tactics including cyberwarfare and regular, conventional attacks. These actions have disrupted the economies of both countries and significantly changed Moscow’s geopolitical situation in Europe. It will make it challenging, if not impossible, to accomplish any near-term restoration of a certain level of normalcy in U.S.-Russian ties.

In a nutshell, Ukrainians won’t give up the struggle because their very existence is in jeopardy; a party that permits Russia to retain Ukrainian territory justifies the use of force; The West should help Ukraine bring a quick end to the war on its terms.

Munir Ahmed Sehri is a student at the University of Balochistan studying in international relations, He works as a freelance analyst and researcher. He is interested in case studies of war and peace, and his area of specialization is international law, peace and security and liberal international order. You can contact him via email, [email protected].