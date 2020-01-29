Spain: Government Stresses Reliability Of Detection Systems To Tackle Coronavirus

By Eurasia Review

The Minister for Health, Salvador Illa, and the Minister for Science and Innovation, Pedro Duque, visited the National Microbiology Centre, located in Majadahonda (Madrid), where they analysed samples of the suspected cases of coronavirus.

After visiting the facilities, the ministers thanked the experts at the Centre for their work, particularly those from the Respiratory Virus and Flu Unit. This laboratory is analysing the samples of the suspected cases of coronavirus detected in Spain.

To date, all of the sample analysed have proven negative. “No case has been detected in Spain, but we are ready to tackle any eventuality”, stressed Salvador Illa.

The ministers conveyed a message of reassurance and confidence in the coronavirus warning systems. “In all actions in which it has been necessary to undertake scientific studies of new diseases, our reference centre is the National Microbiology Centre”, stated the Minister for Science and Innovation.

The Minister for Health highlighted the ongoing coordination with regional governments, the European Union and other international bodies.

Salvador Illa announced that he will meet on Thursday with regional health departments and scientific societies to share the latest news on the epidemic that originated in Wuhan (China). He recalled that meetings to monitor the situation will be held daily.

In collaboration with all the regional governments and the Carlos III Health Institute, a protocol for action has been drawn up that includes measures for early warning, epidemiological monitoring, the prevention of person-to-person transmission and the monitoring of contacts.

Salvador Illa also explained that the Ministry of Health is working in close coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation to repatriate the Spanish citizens in Wuhan.

