Bill Donohue

Bill Donohue
Bishops Bashed By Rogue Catholic Paper – OpEd

William Donohue

By

The National Catholic Reporter has been a fraud since its inception in 1964. Shortly thereafter, local Ordinary, Bishop Charles Helmsing of Kansas City-St. Joseph, ordered it to stop identifying itself as Catholic. It has been insubordinate ever since.

Now, pleased to have a pro-abortion president in the White House who identifies as a Catholic, it is waging war against the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), singling out its president, Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez, for special rebuke. For the Reporter, the bishops were too kind to President Trump (who did more to advance religious liberty than any president in American history), and they are too critical of President Biden.

The National Catholic Reporter is now asking Pope Francis to investigate the USCCB. What it really wants is to silence Archbishop Gomez.

The Catholic League stands proudly with Archbishop Gomez and all his fellow bishops at the USCCB. They are not being hoodwinked by the White House occupant who wears his “devoutness” on his sleeve while thumbing his nose at the pope and the bishops. As for the Reporter, it bears as much resemblance to Catholicism as the Mafia does.

Contact Heidi Schlumpf, executive editor at the Reporter: [email protected]

William Donohue

William Donohue

William Donohue is the current president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights in the United States, and has held that position since 1993.

