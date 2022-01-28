ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, January 29, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

File photo of Russia's President Vladimir Putin with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ruFile photo of Russia's President Vladimir Putin with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru

File photo of Russia's President Vladimir Putin with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru
1 Europe Opinion 

Armenians Fear Neither West Nor CSTO Will Block Baku On Zengezur Corridor – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statement that he is prepared to use force to ensure that a transit corridor opens between Azerbaijan proper and the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhichevan opens as called for in the November 2020 declaration ending the 44-day war has sparked outrage in Armenia.

It has led Yerevan to appeal to numerous countries and international organizations in the hopes of finding allies for Armenia to resist this Azerbaijani “ultimatum,” but it has also led, Moscow’s Nezavisimaya gazeta says, to a recognition that neither the West nor the CSTO is prepared to block Azerbaijani assertiveness (ng.ru/cis/2021-12-08/5_8321_armenia.html).

What that means, Yury Roks, a specialist on the former Soviet space at that newspaper, says is that both the Armenian government and the Armenian opposition feel that the only hope they have to prevent Azerbaijan from moving in the direction Aliyev has indicated rests with the personal intervention of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What that almost certainly means is that Armenia officially and unofficially will defer to the Kremlin on a variety of issues in the hope that doing so will prevent Yerevan from losing the Syunik region to Azerbaijan, something that would further isolate Armenia and allow for a further linking up of Turkey and Azerbaijan, Armenia’s worst nightmare.

The fact that both government and opposition in Yerevan have concluded that they cannot get effective assistance from elsewhere likely means that Nikol Pashinyan and other Armenian officials will defer to Putin in what would otherwise be unexpected ways, Roks’ article suggests.   

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *