NATO Chief Outlines NATO’s Response To Renewed Tensions In Europe

By Eurasia Review

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Friday reiterated that NATO is the most successful Alliance in history, because Allies have remained united and because NATO has been able to adapt.

That is exactly what NATO is doing today in the face of renewed tensions in Europe resulting from Russia’s significant and unprovoked military build-up in and around Ukraine, Stoltenberg said.

In a more unpredictable, more dangerous world it is even more important that NATO Allies stand together and build strong institutions like NATO, Stoltenberg said.

“NATO is the foundation for peace and stability” in this part of the world, and NATO will continue to work hard to engage in dialogue with Russia and find a political solution to the current tensions, Stoltenberg said.

The Secretary General made his remarks at an online discussion hosted by the Atlantic Council.