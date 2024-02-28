Czechia To Host Informal Meeting Of NATO Foreign Ministers In May

By Eurasia Review

Czechia will host the next informal meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs, which will take place in Prague on 30-31 May 2024.

“I am grateful to Czechia for hosting this informal meeting as we prepare for our Summit in Washington in July,” the Secretary General said. “This year marks 25 years since Czechia joined NATO and 22 years since the Prague Summit where we invited seven more central and eastern European countries to join our Alliance. So this is a fitting place to discuss how we can continue to strengthen and adapt NATO in this important anniversary year,” he added.

At their 2021 Summit in Brussels, NATO leaders pledged to strengthen and broaden political consultations, including through informal meetings of Foreign Affairs Ministers. Such meetings were hosted by Germany in Berlin in May 2022, and Norway in Oslo in May 2023. Czechia joined NATO on 12 March 1999 alongside Hungary and Poland.