Spain’s Coronavirus Deaths Surge By 832 In 24 Hours

By PanARMENIAN

The number of people to have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Spain has surged by 832 to 5,690, making the country one of the worst-hit in Europe, Sky News says.

A further 8,189 cases were detected in the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 72,248.

Professor Julio Mayol, medical director at the Clinico San Carlos Hospital in Madrid, has told Sky News he fears more and more healthcare professionals fighting the illness will become infected.

He said: “It is a bad situation, it is really bad and it is getting worse day by day, because the number of positive COVID-19 patients is increasing.

“We have a large number of patients, and the problem is we can’t increase the room available.

“We can provide them with more beds, but we need personal protection equipment (PPE), and there is a global shortage, and this is makes it very difficult for us to send healthcare workers to battle on the frontline without the adequate equipment.”

The number of confirmed cases of people with coronavirus across the world has neared 608,000, over 28,000 people have died, while more than 132,000 have recovered, according to information provided by international research groups.

