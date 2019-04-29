France: Yellow Vest Protesters Clash With Police In Strasbourg

By Tasnim News Agency

French police clashed with protesters and fired tear gas to push them back who were trying to march towards the European Parliament building in the eastern city of Strasbourg on the 25th consecutive weekend of protests against Macron’s policies.

The ‘yellow vests’ protesters were back on the streets across France two days after Macron outlined policy proposals including tax cuts worth around 5 billion euros ($5.58 billion) in response to the protests, Global News reported.

The protests, named after motorists’ high-visibility jackets, began in November over fuel tax increases but has morphed into a sometimes violent revolt against politicians and a government they see as out of touch.