ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, April 29, 2019
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Yellow Vest protestors in France. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Yellow Vest protestors in France. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

1 Social Issues World News 

France: Yellow Vest Protesters Clash With Police In Strasbourg

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

French police clashed with protesters and fired tear gas to push them back who were trying to march towards the European Parliament building in the eastern city of Strasbourg on the 25th consecutive weekend of protests against Macron’s policies.

The ‘yellow vests’ protesters were back on the streets across France two days after Macron outlined policy proposals including tax cuts worth around 5 billion euros ($5.58 billion) in response to the protests, Global News reported.

The protests, named after motorists’ high-visibility jackets, began in November over fuel tax increases but has morphed into a sometimes violent revolt against politicians and a government they see as out of touch.

Please Donate Today


Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.


Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.