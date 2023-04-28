Iran, Hezbollah Discuss Regional Issues

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Secretary General of Lebanese Hezbollah Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah talked about the latest regional developments at a meeting in Beirut.

The Iranian foreign minister, who has traveled to Lebanon, held a meeting with the secretary general of Hezbollah in Beirut.

The meeting was also attended by Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani.

In the gathering, the two sides talked about the latest developments in the region, the situation in Lebanon and Palestine, and the recent agreement on the restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and its impact on the regional countries.

The top Iranian diplomat has already held meetings with senior Lebanese officials during his stay in Beirut, including with the caretaker prime minister, the foreign minister, and the Parliament speaker.

Amirabdollahian traveled to Beirut on Thursday after a visit to Oman.