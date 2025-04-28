North Korea Confirms The Open Secret Of Its Troop Deployment To Russia

By RFA

North Korea on Monday acknowledged for the first time that it deployed troops to Russia to support Moscow’s war against Ukraine, six months after reports of their presence first emerged.

Ukraine estimates as many as 14,000 North Korean soldiers, including 3,000 reinforcements to replace its losses, are in Russia to fight Ukrainian forces who occupied parts of Russia’s Kursk region last summer.

“The operations for liberating the Kursk area to repel the adventurous invasion of the Russian Federation by the Ukrainian authorities were victoriously concluded,” the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency, or KCNA, reported, citing the country’s Central Military Commission.

Ukrainian officials insist that their operation in parts of Kursk is continuing.

The KCNA said the North’s deployment was made by “the order” of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in accordance with Pyongyang’s mutual defense treaty with Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea for talks with Kim in June last year when they announced the mutual defense treaty, agreeing to offer each other military assistance “without delay” if either were attacked. They also underscored their shared defiance of Western sanctions and expanded cooperation in various sectors.

Reports of the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia first surfaced in October. Even as evidence of their presence grew – including when North Korean soldiers were taken captive by Ukrainian forces in Kursk and interviewed – neither North Korea nor Russia acknowledged their presence.

North Korea has also supported the Russian war effort by supplying massive amounts of artillery ammunition, howitzers and short-range missile systems.

In March, South Korea’s military estimated that around 4,000 North Korean soldiers had been killed or wounded in the deployment.

KCNA cited Kim as describing the activities as “a sacred mission to further consolidate” friendship and solidarity with Russia and “defend the honor” of North Korea.

A monument praising their heroism and bravery will be erected soon in Pyongyang and flowers will be placed before the tombstones of the fallen soldiers to pray for their immortality, said Kim, acknowledging troops killed in combat.

Putin thanked North Korean troops for fighting against Ukrainian forces in Kursk.

In a statement released by the Kremlin on Monday morning, Putin hailed “heroism, high level of special training and dedication of the North Korean fighters, who, shoulder to shoulder with Russian fighters, defended our Motherland as their own.”

The South Korean government strongly condemned North Korea’s official acknowledgement of its troop deployment to Russia, calling it an “admission of criminal activity.”

“North Korea’s participation in the Ukraine war is a clear violation of the U.N. Charter and Security Council resolutions, constituting an illegal act. Their official acknowledgement amounts to admitting to a criminal act,” said Jeon Ha-gyu, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, at a regular briefing on Monday.