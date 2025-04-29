Pahalgam Terror Attack: A Defining Moment For India – Analysis

By Prof. Harish K. Thakur

The Indian subcontinent has been a crucible of turbulence for over seven decades, its persistent instability serving the divergent interests of various global actors. Efforts to foster peace and prosperity in Kashmir have repeatedly been undermined by external forces determined to perpetuate unrest through calculated policies and covert machinations.

The terrorist assault at Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, which left 26 dead, has reignited the embers of violence that have long smothered Kashmiri life—inflicting particular suffering upon the Kashmiri Pandits and the Hindu community, whose trauma spans generations. The identification of the assailants with The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, further exposes a renewed strategic calculus by Islamabad aimed at derailing the fragile peace—painstakingly restored through the sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces and the determined political resolve of New Delhi.

The Motif Behind

The targeted assault on the tourist community in Pahalgam constitutes a calculated attempt to incite communal violence, further destabilize the region, and sustain a continuous state of economic and social strain. This deliberate act of terrorism is designed to undermine the tourism economy of Jammu and Kashmir, which had demonstrated remarkable growth following the abrogation of Article 370. Official data indicate that total tourist arrivals reached approximately 2.95 million in 2024, marking a significant increase from 2.71 million in 2023 and 2.67 million in 2022. The Pahalgam attack represents the deadliest assault on civilians in the region since the 2008 Mumbai bombings and the 2013 Naxal attack in Darbha Valley, thereby underscoring its profound strategic and symbolic significance.

Although The Resistance Front (TRF), a Pakistan-based group, has claimed responsibility for the attack, Pakistan has called for an international investigation into the incident. In response, India has undertaken a series of robust retaliatory measures, including the expulsion of Pakistani diplomatic personnel, the suspension of visa services for Pakistani nationals, the closure of border crossings, and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

Additionally, India has imposed stricter controls at the Attari border and mandated the departure of Pakistani nationals by May 1, 2025. The escalating tensions have further manifested in India’s imposition of a ban on its aircraft flying into Pakistani airspace and the suspension of bilateral commerce. Pakistan has reciprocated by closing its airspace to Indian aircraft and formally suspending the 1972 Simla Agreement.

What is particularly noteworthy, however, is Pakistan’s official acknowledgment of its historical support for terrorism, prompted in part by pressure from the United States. In a candid interview with Sky News, Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, conceded that Pakistan has incurred significant costs for its past involvement in supporting terrorist organizations, referring to these activities as “dirty work” undertaken on behalf of the West (The Hindu, April 25, 2025).

This statement constitutes not only an official admission with implications for ongoing and past United Nations proceedings and deliberations, but also a tacit acknowledgment of United States complicity in such activities. In a subsequent interview with The New York Times, Asif further stated that Islamabad is “ready to cooperate” with any international investigation into the Pahalgam incident, signaling a rare and potentially consequential shift in Pakistan’s diplomatic posture.

India’s retaliatory measures are likely to result in Pakistan’s further isolation both economically and diplomatically. Reflecting the gravity of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened an emergency meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security and curtailed his scheduled foreign travel. In addition to the intensification of Indian security operations in Jammu and Kashmir—prompting a visit by the Chief of the Army Staff to the region for operational assessments and the launch of a massive manhunt for the perpetrators—one of the most significant developments is India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960. This action was followed by Pakistan’s formal suspension of the Simla Agreement of 1972, marking a critical escalation in bilateral tensions.

The Suspension of IWT and Shimla Agreement: The Legal Fallout

It appears that India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) of 1960—a World Bank-brokered accord—is a move long overdue. Although Pakistan may attempt to accuse India of breaching Article 26 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties (1969), such allegations carry diminished weight, given that India is not a formal party to the Convention.

To support its legal argument, India has invoked the principle of rebus sic stantibus, a concept enshrined in Article 62 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties. This international legal doctrine permits a state to withdraw from or suspend a treaty when there has been a “fundamental change in circumstances” that were crucial to the original consent of the parties at the time the treaty was concluded (Economic Ti es, April 26, 2025). Here, the interpretation of the phrase “fundamental change in circumstances” may vary and the security concerns, while serious, may not easily fulfil the strict criteria required. Likewise, any recourse to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) by Pakistan may falter, given Islamabad’s own checkered record of adhering to international obligations vis-à-vis India.

In retrospect, the treaty’s termination could well have been justified following the 1971 Indo-Pak war, or subsequently after Pakistan’s incursion into Kargil; yet, its not late than never. Recent precedents further underscore the fluidity with which international norms are interpreted: China, for instance, flagrantly disregarded the ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016, which found its actions in the South China Sea—particularly its imposition of a fishing moratorium within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)—to be in violation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) (The Guardian, July 12, 2016; U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, July 12, 2016). Similarly, Russia’s annexation of Crimea and its ongoing occupation of Ukrainian territories—regions once integral to the Soviet Union—further complicate the matrix of international law and territorial sovereignty.

The Simla Agreement of 1972 significantly recalibrated the Kashmir dispute, transforming it from an international concern into a strictly bilateral issue between India and Pakistan (Section 2). Though any unilateral withdrawal by Pakistan could be construed as a breach akin to violations under UNCLOS, it might simultaneously open avenues for Pakistan to re-internationalize the dispute. Nevertheless, since the status of Jammu and Kashmir has been irrevocably resolved domestically following the abrogation of Article 370 by India in 2019, only Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) remains a matter to be settled.

Moreover, the Simla Agreement not only crystallized the Line of Control (LoC) but also compelled India to relinquish about 13000 square kilometres of territory (Punjab, Sindh and Ladakh) captured during the conflict, in addition to facilitating the return of approximately 92,000 Pakistani prisoners of war. The legal and historical ramifications of these concessions inevitably resurface with the Pakistan’s withdrawal from the agreement and make its position worse.

The Domestic and International Reactions

The world has spoken out quite critically against the Pahalgam attack and stood in solidarity with India. The response from former U.S. President Donald Trump, describing the attack as “deeply disturbing” and affirming that “The United States stands strong with India against terrorism,” carries layered significance, especially when interpreted through the prism of geopolitical subtext. Donald Trump extended his complete support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government of India, as he left the case of Bangladesh solely for India in January 2025.

Since the attack happened while Vice President J.D. Vance was visiting India as a symbol of the strategic alliance between India and the United States, the US reaction has been quite strong. Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, slammed the assault, calling it a “brutal crime” that had “no justification whatsoever,” and reaffirmed Russia’s will to fight terrorism no matter what. Russia’s backing solidifies its defense and strategic alliance with India, which it has maintained for a long time.

As expected, the Chinese reaction has been soft, asking India and Pakistan to be calm, while expressing condolences. The Chinese government’s stance demonstrates its desire for peace in the region without upsetting Pakistan, its major strategic partner in the region in view of its China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

At domestic front, it has been rarely seen that opposition too has lobbed being Modi government against the act of terror and demanded stringent measure. Therefore, it appears that the government has now enough moral and democratic support behind to go ahead with its pack of actions to do the justice with the people who have sacrificed their lives. If not a full-fledged assault, a classic reprisal to wound the enemy harbouring anti-Indian terrorists has to be undertaken, which the present government has the potential to carry. Failing this may even discredit the credentials of the government.

The Future Implications if India Turns Hostile

Given the nuclear capabilities of India and Pakistan, any escalation—whether through reprisal or conventional warfare—risks spiralling into a nuclear exchange. A full-scale conflict would inflict severe casualties, devastate infrastructure, economic collapse in South Asia and displace millions. Chinese intervention—political, economic, or military—remains a probable possibility, aimed at preserving its regional interests, especially CPEC. Consequently, South Asia could emerge as a new theatre for proxy conflicts between the new global rivalry between the US and China.

The present instability also coincides with the intensification of the Baluch insurgency, which Pakistan attributes to an alleged Indian strategy of regional fragmentation. The Baluchistan Liberation Army (BLA) has consolidated its position, advocating for secession. Concurrently, growing proximity between Bangladesh and Pakistan in the post-Hasina era raises speculation of coordinated efforts to destabilize India, serving mutual interests aligned with China’s strategic posture.

Within the frame of this evolving “tri-axis matrix”, Bangladesh government’s chief adviser Mohammad Yunus’s recent remarks in China concerning India’s northeastern states appear not only diplomatically imprudent but strategically provocative. Such statements inject uncertainty into the historically stable India-Bangladesh relationship and suggest a nascent recalibration of Dhaka’s strategic alignment with Beijing—an evolution that warrants close scrutiny from India.

The recent diplomatic engagements between Bangladesh, Pakistan, and China suggests a potential shift in regional alignments, which may influence future security dynamics. While Indian government has taken the right steps of strangulating Pakistan through IWT suspension and other sanctions, a possible complete blockade of Pakistan, and consolidation of its relations with the US to counter the new situation turns imminent. Though quite difficult if not impossible, as Trump has been focusing too, a US-Russia rapprochement has greater possibilities of comforting Indian position in South Asia.