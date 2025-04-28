Pezeshkian Unveils Plan For Iran-Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership

By Tasnim News Agency

During a state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the two neighbors have agreed on a road map to strategic and comprehensive cooperation.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Monday, Pezeshkian said one of the important joint decisions made during his visit was the formulation of a comprehensive strategic plan for cooperation between the two countries.

He said the plan will be carried out upon an order from President Aliyev in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

The comprehensive plan will lay a framework for the expansion of industrial, scientific, cultural, economic, political and security cooperation between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Pezeshkian stated.

The Iranian president further praised his Azeri counterpart for his warm hospitality and far-sighted approach to regional developments and the future of the bilateral ties.

“Iran and Azerbaijan can ensure peace, calm and security in the region through cooperation as well as mutual respect for the territorial integrity and tastes of each other. If Islamic countries and neighbors in the region join hands, they will be able to present a more successful model than what we see in Europe today,” the Iranian president stated.