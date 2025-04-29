Philippines-China Relations At 50: Revisiting A Shared Past For A Shared Future – Analysis

By Rommel C. Banlaoi

Despite their persistent territorial conflicts and maritime jurisdictional disputes in the West Philippine Sea (an important portion of the larger South China Sea), the Philippines and China are scheduled to commemorate on 9 June 2025 the 50th anniversary of the formal establishment of their diplomatic relations. The celebration of this important occasion could become very special under President Ferdinand “Bong Bong” Marcos Jr considering that the establishment of the said ties was formalized by no less than his own father.

On 9 June 1975, then Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Sr and then Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai signed in Beijing the historic Joint Communiqué on the formal establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Philippines. This Joint Communiqué contains many important provisions that should inform the current state of Philippines-China relations under Marcos Jr administration. These provisions include the following principles:

That both Governments desire to promote the traditional friendship between the Chinese and the Filipino peoples;

That the economic, political and social system of a country should be chosen only by the people of that country, without outside interference. They maintain that the difference between the economic, political and social systems of the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of the Philippines should not constitute an obstacle to peaceful co-existence and the establishment and development of peaceful and friendly relations between the two countries and peoples in accordance with the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit;

That the two Governments agree to settle all disputes by peaceful means on the basis of the above-mentioned principles without resorting to the use or threat of force;

That both Governments agree that all foreign aggression and subversion and all attempts by any country to control any other country or to interfere in its internal affairs are to be condemned. They are opposed to any attempt by any country or group of countries to establish hegemony or create spheres of influence in any part of the world; and,

That the two Governments agree to cooperate with each other to achieve the foregoing objectives.

The Joint Communiqué signed 50 years ago becomes more and more relevant in the context of the ongoing disputes between the Philippines and China. The document asserts that “The two Governments recognize and agree to respect each other’s territorial integrity.”

In the Joint Communiqué, the Philippine Government uphold the One-China Policy when it “recognizes the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government of China, fully understands and respects the position of the Chinese Government that there is but one China and that Taiwan is an integral part of Chinese territory, and decides to remove all its official representations from Taiwan within one month from the date of signature of this communique.”

On the hand, the Chinese government “agrees to respect the independence and sovereignty of the Republic of the Philippines.”

Thus, the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Philippines-China diplomatic relations must serve as a sterling reminder for both countries on the main purpose of their relations: to remain friends despite their ongoing differences on some current issues.

In fact, their long-standing friendship dates back many centuries ago built through extensive commercial, social and cultural interactions. Ancient inhabitants of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao actively participated in the Nanhai Trade fully recorded and documented during the 9th and 16th centuries. The Nanhai Trade, known to be the ancient maritime silk road, was the ancient commercial network between Chinese and Southeast Asian traders.

Before the Spanish colonial rule of the archipelago now called the Philippines, the Chinese and inhabitants of the various kingdoms of pre-Hispanic Philippines enjoyed generally peaceful and friendly relations with each other for more than a millennium. The Chinese and pre-colonial Filipinos liked each other so much that they had close, mutually beneficial and reciprocal ties. During these periods of peaceful coexistence, China never thought of invading the various kingdoms of archipelago. The Chinese just wanted to trade, promote commerce, and exchange cultures. Thus, China has been a trader and not an invader of the pre-colonial Philippines.

The Tang Dynasty that lasted from 7th to 9th centuries left behind valuable ancient records of Chinese trading activities with the pre-colonial people of Butuan, Manila, Laguna, Mindoro, and Pangasinan among others. The ancient Kingdom of Butuan was the archipelago’s main trading post with fully documented records of intense commercial activities beginning in the 9th century. Ma-i (“Mindoro” or ”Bai Laguna”) also served as a trading center with recorded activities in the 10th century. Eventually, the Sultanate of Sulu, the Kingdom of Manila and a Kingdom in Pangasinan became active in trade activities in Fujian and Guandong provinces of China recorded during the 11th and 15th centuries.

Historical factors through trade and commerce deeply connected the Chinese and Filipinos. Chinese and Filipinos shared a very long documented common peaceful history of more than a millennium. This long shared ancient past established a very strong bond and camaraderie among the Chinese and Filipinos resulting in the formation of very intricate social relations and cultural familiarities between the two peoples that can facilitate the development of shared future between the Philippines and China.

But the Philippines’ unfortunate colonial past developed the current Sinophobia or anti-China sentiments and negative attitude towards China. Filipinos inherited the pejorative and negative view of its erstwhile colonial masters against the Chinese.

Spain colonized the Philippines in the 16th century, the United States in the early 20th century and Japan during the mid-20th century. These colonial powers had strong anti-China sentiments. Thus, the current anti-China attitude in the Philippines is not natural but an artificial product of bitter colonial experiences.

The anti-communist campaign at the height of the Cold War exacerbated China’s negative image in the Philippines during the last quarter of the 20th century. Rising territorial disputes in the South China Sea in the post-Cold War during the current century have reinforced the anti-China feeling in the Philippines.

This pejorative view against China compelled Filipinos to be ironically distant with the Chinese government despite their geographical proximity, shared ancient history, and cultural familiarity. At the same time, Filipinos still feel close with the Chinese because of these three reasons.

Thus, the history of Philippines-China relations has become an epic story of connecting and distancing, of love and hate, of acceptance and rejection, of resistance and accommodation, of cooperation and competition and even trust and betrayal.

Nonetheless, the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Philippines-China diplomatic relations should provide the momentous opportunity for both countries to take stock of their shared past as a result of many centuries of friendship. Their shared past can provide the strong foundation for them to build their shared future where their people can live in peace, harmony, prosperity and amity.