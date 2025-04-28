Secretary General Welcomes German Federal President To NATO To Mark 70 Years Of Germany’s Membership In Alliance

By Eurasia Review

On Monday (28 April 2025), NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier to NATO to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Federal Republic of Germany’s accession to NATO. Mr Steinmeier was accompanied by the Acting Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius.

The Secretary General and the German Federal President laid a wreath together at the NATO headquarters in Brussels and held bilateral talks. Mr Rutte emphasised that a strong Germany matters for Europe’s security and for global stability, “with troops along the eastern part of the Alliance, jets patrolling the Baltic skies, and ships protecting key supply lines and critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea. Germany is also the largest European contributor of military aid to Ukraine,” he said.

This year Germany marks 70 years of membership in NATO, an anniversary that reflects its deep commitment to peace, security and international cooperation. Since becoming NATO’s 15th member in 1955, just a decade after the Second World War, Germany has undergone a remarkable transformation from a divided, war-torn nation to one of NATO’s leading members. It stands as a symbol of how former adversaries can become pillars of peace through shared values and collective defence.

Following the ceremony at the NATO headquarters, the German Federal President met with Philippe, King of the Belgians, at the Palace of Laeken.