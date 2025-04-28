Tariffs, Environmental Fund On Agenda Of BRICS Foreign Ministers

By ABr

By Rafael Cardoso

Tackling the trade and tariff crisis and pressuring richer countries to increase investments in funds to combat climate change are two priority issues for the Brazilian presidency of BRICS. They will be addressed at the meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers this Monday and Tuesday, April 28 and 29, in Rio de Janeiro.

The group currently comprises 11 members: South Africa, Brazil, China, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, India, Iran, Russia, and Saudi Arabia. The latter holds guest member status, as it has not yet completed the final stage of accession. Other countries also participate in the meetings as guests.

A preview of the issues to be discussed at next week’s meeting was presented on Saturday (26) by Ambassador Mauricio Carvalho Lyrio, Secretary for Economic and Financial Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Brazil’s Sherpa to BRICS.

“We fully support the multilateral trading system, based on concessions made by different countries. Ministers are negotiating a declaration reaffirming the centrality of multilateral trade negotiations. They will also need to reiterate, as they always have, their criticism of unilateral measures from any source,” said Lyrio.

Tariff war

Without directly naming the United States, the ambassador alluded to the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump’s administration on other countries, particularly targeting China.

Brazil views BRICS as an additional platform to oppose this type of US measure.

Lyrio emphasized the importance of strengthening the World Trade Organization (WTO) as a mediator in global trade disputes. He described the paralysis of the Appellate Body (AB)—responsible for second-instance decisions—as a “chronic problem,” noting that it has been inactive since 2019, when the United States began blocking the appointment of new judges.

“This deprives the multilateral system of the mechanism for resolving disputes. However, countries with an interest in two-stage solutions continue to organize. Brazil is part of a group that includes key partners such as Japan, Canada, and the European Union, which advocates for an appeals process with judges appointed by the countries themselves. Unfortunately, this parallel system is all we have at present. It is crucial that countries bolster their support for the WTO,” said the ambassador.

Environmental fund

As the host of the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2025 (COP30), Brazil aims to place climate change financing at the forefront of BRICS discussions.

One of the proposals is the establishment of the Tropical Forests Forever Fund (TFFF), designed to promote low-carbon economies. Wealthier nations, with a much longer history of pollution, would be expected to contribute more resources to sustain the fund.

“We are currently negotiating a declaration for BRICS leaders on financing efforts to combat climate change,” said Lyrio.

“We have discussed the TFFF, but the revision of the model, which allows some countries to formally fund the energy transition while others contribute voluntarily, is not on the agenda. This distinction is crucial. Brazil stands in solidarity with emerging countries, as the Paris Agreement requires wealthier nations—those historically responsible for the most pollution—to assume a financial obligation in the fight against climate change,” he added.

Brazilian presidency

Under Brazil’s presidency, BRICS has held four ministerial meetings and approximately 80 technical sessions to date. The 2025 BRICS summit is scheduled for July 6 and 7, also in Rio de Janeiro.

The sessions on April 28 and 29 will be chaired by Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira. Three sessions are planned, during which the foreign ministers will prepare the decisions to be made by the leaders of the member countries at the final summit.

The planned topics include the role of BRICS in addressing global challenges and regional crises, the commitment to promoting peace and resolving geopolitical conflicts, reforming global governance and international regimes, the role of the Global South in strengthening multilateralism, as well as issues such as health, trade, climate change, and the fight against poverty.