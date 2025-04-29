Trump And Tariffs: Emerging Trajectories Of New World Order – Analysis

By Ronki Ram and Sunil Sinha

The political and economic landscape of post-World War II era has been characterised and shaped by the emergence of varied global bodies such as United Nations (UN), International Monetary Fund, General Agreement of Trade and Tariff (GATT), which eventually culminated in the setting up of World Trade Organisation (WTO) in 1995.

The global south which was subjected to free trade during the colonial period erected a tariff wall after gaining independence from the colonial power to promote and protect industrialization in their own country as an integral part of the decolonisation process. However, the global north led by the US metropolitan capital kept using the multilateral forums to push global south to open up their markets to exports from global north in its meticulously operated clandestine project of neo-colonialism. Moreover, wherever global north realized that multilateral forums are not leading to the desired results they did not hesitate in pursuing bilateral and/or regional trade arrangements to achieve their goals at the cost of long beleaguered global south.

However, the push for the neo-liberal policy of free trade pursued by the global north since 1990s with an unintended consequence namely location/relocation of manufacturing plants in the global south to take advantage of its low wages to produce for the world market as a strategic measure of its long term policy of capital accumulation and profit seeking. This implied a shift in exports from global north to global south. This also meant employment moving out of global north to global south especially from the US to not only neighbouring countries such as Mexico and Latin America but also to far flung areas such as China, Vietnam and other Asian countries. But such a dramatic shift in employment sector had its own Machiavellian logic of reinforcing its finance-capitalism based profit equation.

Source: United States International Trade Commission (USITC)

This neo-liberal policy of free trade therefore also made the US run trade deficit with most of the trade partner countries. This indeed served the US well as with the help of trade deficit, it was able to maintain its global leadership role and accommodate the needs and demand of other countries. So long the impact of trade deficit remained manageable and did not impact the domestic US politics, it remained a low-key policy issue in its global trade framework. However, Trump’s returning to the President office on the slogan of ‘Make America Great Again’ and promise of bringing manufacturing back in the US changed the entire logic of its much hyped neo-liberal market economy façade.

Source: United States International Trade Commission

Since his resuming the power once again, Trump has unleashed a series of announcement which has in many ways taken even global north by surprise. Firstly, his position on North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) that if NATO countries do not pay, the US is not going to defend them. This has sent shockwaves among the European nations. Secondly, withdrawal of the US from World Health Organization, where it was the single largest financial contributor, effected a further dent in its global leader image. Thirdly, a reorganization of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and discontinuing most of its functions wherein that do not align with US priorities. This means virtually shutting the USAID which had been the US vehicle to assist countries undergoing humanitarian crises, support marginalized groups, and monitor democratic consolidation in recently formed democracies. Fourthly, withdrawing the status of the US as one of the most liberal markets having low tariff barrier.

While NATO, besides many other channels, was useful for the US in maintaining its political leadership over the global north, USAID and its membership of WHO helped the US to exercise soft power over the global south. Running a high trade deficit helped it remain a global leader both in the eyes of global north and global south. However, Trump believes that the world has taken advantage of the US generosity for far too long and it is time to put the house in order. His own position appears to go beyond the earlier US doctrine of using a combination of hard and soft power.

As the chickens of neo-liberal policy have come home to roost, the deeper contradictions of capitalist development are becoming evident. Driven by the US-centric international finance capital the decline in the US manufacturing is an outcome of chasing profitability in the era of rapid technological advancement, which coupled with global supply chain has transformed modern manufacturing into global production networks spread across several countries. In an attempt to put manufacturing back in the US, Trump also wants to (i) keep the dollar globally dominant but weakened to support US exporters and (ii) cut taxes that will increase the budget deficit but lower Treasury bond yields. Trump wants these seemingly contradictory objectives with the help of Mar-a-Lago Accord. Unlike the Plaza Accord of 1985 where five countries (US, Japan, West Germany, France, and UK) agreed to collectively act to weaken the dollar, Mar-a-Lago is unlikely to get the cross-border coordination required to succeed given China’s defiance so far. Unlike Germany and Japan of 1980s, China has much more strategic independence in the current world economic order. Therefore, Trump’s attempt on the one hand is unlikely to resurrect US manufacturing and on the other hand it is likely to diminish both its hard and soft power. This may lead to the emergence of a new world order as opposed to the one that has been in practice in the post-1945 era.

It is in the aforementioned critical context that one needs to deconstruct the whole gamut of political and economic developments that have been emanating from the second term of Trump Presidency. Trump’s Tariff regimes are more about the failure of the neo-liberal-market economy and its global trade competitive algorithm which can aptly be compared with the pre-1945 world of Inter-Imperial confrontations culminating into two world wars: WWI & WWII. The pre-1945 world comprised a long turbulent period of fierce inter-imperial power struggles for more and more territorial aggrandizement to cater to their unending lust for raw material as well as global market space. Like the emergence of the then new world order in the post-1945 global economic setup, built on the debris of the two world wars, the current complex global scenario also provides enough space to speculate about the emerging trajectories of a possible new world order impregnated with varied possibilities for the active involvement of the hitherto neglected global south, on the one hand, and serious implications for all those economies, which are currently embroiled in the ongoing tariff tug of war.

Some similarities can quickly be counted between the currently emerging global fault lines and the ones that had played havoc during the first half of the twentieth century’s turbulent period that pushed the world into two world wars. If in the 1930s, Hitler wanted Germany to get rid of Jews, Trump regime 02 intends to keep the USA free from the shadows of suddenly dubbed burdensome immigrants under its ultra nationalist and protectionist moves. Like pax Britannica, its pre-1945 global power-game predecessor, the whole gaze of the USA has been fixed on maintaining its leading role in the globally competitive capitalist economy vis-a-vis China, Canada, Mexico, and EU, its principal trade competitors with which it has been fiercely inter-locked in the ongoing tariff warfare.

Among the aforementioned competing economies, China has long been in a constant tug of trade war with the US for the last few years as a prominent stakeholder in the emerging contours of the ascendancy of the 21st century as an Asian century. Both of them have competing with each other in order to establish their respective hold on the multidimensional economic fronts in a geopolitically perforated chess board of current realist-power oriented world order. Both of them have been sternly struggling to establish their singular hold over global trade through their respective currencies. In its eagerness to leave the US behind in the ongoing global economic power game, China has meticulously been bracing up to replace the dollar led global market economy with Yuan. Such moves coupled with President Trump’s frantic attempts to impose stringent tariff barriers on China allude less towards economic rivalries and more towards emerging trajectories of new world order.