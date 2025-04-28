Will Pierre Poilievre’s ‘Canada First Manifesto’ Win 2025 Canadian Election? – OpEd

By Dr. Bawa Singh

As Conservative Party leader, Pierre Poilievre’s 23 March, 2025, address had presented a populist “Canada First” agenda. This speech tuned to be an election manifesto of 2025. This agenda was meant to defeat the incumbent Liberal Party in the coming 2025 federal election. While making this agenda as a very comprehensive making promises of tax cuts, resource development, immigration limitations, and stricter crime measures, concomitantly, he blamed the Liberals for a “lost decade” for the country’s economic stagnation and social decay.

On the one hand, he tried to address the direct popular anger over housing prices, inflation, and U.S. tariff threats under President Donald Trump, while on the second hand, he mixed his speech with nationalism and economic promises. The electoral influence of the manifesto, however, depends on its capacity to unite different constituencies, its economic legitimacy, and its resistance to Liberal and NDP counterattacks.

Appealing to Voter Frustrations

Poilievre’s has tried to appeal the voters to the side of the conservatives and he focused on Canadians in financial difficulty. His agenda promised to reduce the carbon taxes, abolish the sales taxes on new homes, and simplify the homebuilding to tackle the shortage of housing, an issue of concern particularly for the young people. The home prices in several places including Toronto and Vancouver have skyrocketed over 50% since 2015. Home prices are being considered as disproportion to the salary growth. Therefore, Poilievre had tried to influence millennials and Gen Z in suburban ridings by promising to “restore the dream of homeownership,” especially in Ontario’s Greater Toronto Area, where Conservatives made progress in 2021.

It is also being argued that agenda may be framed as reactions to Trump’s tariffs, his “Canada First.” His nationalism may appeal to the Western Canada, where Liberal measures such Bill C-69 have angered people by limiting pipeline development. On the other hand, Poilievre’s plan for a national pipeline to send energy to Europe might bring together supporters of Alberta’s oil sector with Atlantic Canadians looking for energy security. This regional focus by leadership may enhances Conservative strongholds and aims for swing ridings in Ontario and British Columbia.

The “Canadian promise” particularly focusing on upward mobility, might draw immigrant and working-class voters who appreciate hard work, therefore expanding Poilievre’s popularity outside the Conservative base. His crime and immigration promises might resonate with suburban voters worried about safety and limited services. His emphasis on tax cuts and rewarding entrepreneurship fits well for the small-business owners and middle-income earners affected by inflation.

Vulnerabilities and Missteps

However, the agenda of 2025 election manifesto could turn off important voter groups. His argument of a “lost Liberal decade” may be not resonating well with the voters who were widely supported by the Liberal measures such the Canada Child Benefit and COVID-19 wage subsidies, which raised family incomes. Poilievre called Carney as a Trudeau clone, who underestimated Carney as a former Bank of Canada governor. It would turn into a major challenge especially in context of Liberals stability in light of U.S. trade concerns. Therefore, it is being argued that Carney’s economic knowledge might offset Poilievre’s criticisms.

It is said that Poilievre’s policy, calling for abolishing the carbon tax is contentious since it may drive away the voters in Quebec and metropolitan areas who are considered as ecologically concerned. This argument can be further strengthened as a 2024 survey reported that 60% of Canadians backed carbon pricing with refunds. It is also argued that Poilievre is also running the risk of losing progressive voters to the Liberals or NDP without a well-defined climate options. Conservative leaderships stand in context of immigration, which includes capping numbers and opposing the “Liberal Century Initiative, can turn off Canada’s multicultural urban voters towards the Liberals/NDP.

The people of Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal would view Poilievre’s demand to “deport criminals” and limit “false” refugee applications as exclusionary. Liberals have been responding very positively by highlighting the economic and cultural benefits of immigration and multiculturism. Therefore, it is possible for the liberals to win the urban backing. Poilievre’s resource-driven economic strategy would conflict with Indigenous rights and environmental campaigners, and his emphasis on fossil fuels could be at odds with worldwide changes to renewables.

The 2025 election primarily focused on Ontario. With Poilievre’s affordability and housing promises potentially may align with the winning of suburban voters. Conversely, his immigration and climate stances may weaken support in Toronto’s urban core. At the same, it is also said that Poilievre’s populist agenda may polarize the moderates, and Carney’s Liberals may counter his economic critique with Canada’s GDP growth. His policy specifics may determine Poilievre’s success, as his tax cuts lack funding details, raising concerns about deficits and service cuts.

Can Poilievre Win?

Election manifesto has always been a critical determining factor of winning/losing election. Poilievre’s “Canada First” manifesto is a bold and well-designed bid to capitalize on economic discontent and nationalist fervor of the voters. His focuses on affordability of housing, limiting the migration, tax cuts and provision of jobs are going to address the real voters’ discontentment and pain points. It is said that the Conservatives are to gain seats in Ontario, Western Canada, and Atlantic swing ridings.

However, on the other hand, the divisive immigration and climate policies, coupled with a lack of fiscal clarity, risking the alienation of urban, progressive, and multicultural voters. On the contrary, Carney’s agenda bolstered by the economic credentials and a diverse voters’ base likely to remain steadfast. It is also very interesting to know that the NDP and Bloc could complicate the electoral math of both the major parties. The 2025 election will test whether Poilievre’s vision of Canada First. It would be a great achievement for him to win the election and establish a self-reliant Canada to overcome the Liberal legacy and Canada’s diverse electoral landscape.