Illinois May Pass Extreme Abortion Bill – OpEd

By William Donohue

New York and Virginia are proud of their abortion record—a child can be aborted for any reason and at any time of pregnancy—and now Illinois lawmakers are playing copycat.

The “Reproductive Health Act” would allow for partial-birth abortion, which means that the skull of a baby who is 80 percent born is crushed, thus going well beyond what Roe v. Wade allowed. Senate Bill 25 may be passed this week. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he would sign it.

“A fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus does not have independent rights under the laws of this State.” That is the Hitlerian language of the bill.

The language is efficiently sanitized so as to blunt any perception that what is at stake is an innocent human life. Even so, the fact that it mentions the word “fetus” means that it runs afoul of the style guide used by National Public Radio (NPR), a taxpayer-funded media outlet.

As recently disclosed by Thomas D. Williams, the NPR style guide does not permit journalists to talk about a “fetus.” Other words or expressions that are banned include “partial-birth abortion,” “abortion clinics,” “abortion doctors,” “personhood,” “crisis pregnancy centers,” “taxpayer funding of abortions,” “chemical abortion,” and “unborn babies.”

NPR has mastered the Orwellian language of abortion: “The term ‘unborn’ implies that there is a baby inside a pregnant woman, not a fetus. Babies are not babies until they are born.” (My italics.) It makes me wonder: Are pregnant women who work at NPR allowed to have a “baby shower”?

Illinois already has a reputation for tolerating murder—almost 900 people have been shot in Chicago thus far this year, resulting in almost 200 homicides. Almost all are African Americans. Now it wants to legalize abortion through term, and that means that a disproportionate number of the victims will be African Americans.

Is Illinois run by racists?

Catholic League members in Illinois need to contact their state senator. Click here and scroll down to do so.