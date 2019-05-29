Switzerland Relaxes Advisory On Sri Lanka

By Eurasia Review

The Ambassador of Switzerland to Sri Lanka, Hanspeter Mock on Tuesday said that Switzerland no longer is advising to avoid unnecessary travel to Sri Lanka. However, he said that travellers should maintain a high level of personal security during their stay here.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) updated the Switzerland’s travel advisory on Sri Lanka on Monday. In its summery statement, the FDFA said there is still a risk of terrorist attacks throughout the country.

“If you travel to Sri Lanka, it is recommended to pay close attention to personal safety. Across the country, political and social tensions are high and can turn into violent clashes at any time. The political situation is expected to remain tense until the national elections in December 2019. There is a risk of terrorist attacks throughout the country,” it said.

It also said due to political and social tensions, strikes (Hartals) and demonstrations are possible at any time throughout the country; these can lead to acts of violence.

“They can also cause disturbances and delays in tourist traffic. It is recommended to inquire before and during the journey through the media and tourist guides about the evolution of the situation. Avoid political discussions, even in social networks. Avoid all kinds of events and follow the instructions of local authorities,” the advisory said.