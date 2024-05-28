Emerging Concept: Drone Wall Defending Borders? – OpEd

By Patial RC

Six NATO countries—Finland, Norway, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania—are planning to build a coordinated drone defence system loosely called the “Drone Wall,” because of increased security worries and tensions along their borders with Russia. This call to action comes at a time when the security landscape is becoming increasingly complex, particularly with Russia’s heightened activities along its borders. Russian decree proposing revised maritime borders with Lithuania and Finland in the Baltic Sea sparked concern in the region.

Many NATO countries believe Russia could test NATO’s border within the next five to 10 years, while intelligence services have uncovered a number of assumed sabotage operations on their soil. Russia’s war against Ukraine has highlighted the importance of drones, with both sides using them in attacks with great success. Several NATO countries have responded by setting up or intensifying their drone warfare units. More than two years of war in Ukraine has spurred on lightning-fast innovations in airborne, land-based, and waterborne drones. Drones fill the skies above Ukraine, with both Russia and Ukraine battling it out to stay ahead of the other.

Lithuanian Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė said; “We still have a lot of questions; we need to look at all those algorithms. Drills would be very valuable as we would look at things, evaluate them and we would strengthen our preparedness.”

Drones yield an offensive advantage. The idea for the “Drone Wall,” came about during ongoing wars, like the one in Ukraine. The 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war between Azerbaijan and Armenia provides that employment of Turkish drones in this conflict was a “game changer.” And now the Ukraine-Russia war has shown their Ups and Down for both the users. The need for this kind of defence has been made clear by repeated cases of GPS jamming, sabotage, and other unfriendly actions that NATO believes are Russian attempts to make bordering countries vulnerable. However, Ukraine War has shown that the Drones along with emerging technologies yield an offensive advantage as such technologies make attacking easier than defending.

Drone Wall: Offensive–Defence

In my perception this so called the “Drone Wall,” will be part of other Early Warning (EW) systems and other emerging EW technologies. So, an offensive drone will be launched once the other EW systems provide the information of enemy movement along with their equipment both of offensive and logistic nature. Armed drones from the assets of the so called the defensive “Drone Wall” will be launched towards “Offensive–Defence” on, along or across the border meaning that the “Drone Wall” in reality is a wall for active “Offensive–Defence” as part of the integrated air defense systems of the nation along the borders and sharing of information.

The current-generation of drones do not yield any offensive advantage against the existing generation of air defense systems which rely on multiple airborne and ground-based sensors and shooting platforms, including ground-based and airborne early warning radars, target acquisition radars, interceptor aircraft, and fixed and mobile short- and long-range air defense systems. The integration of data gathered by multiple types of sensors including human intelligence minimizes the probability that a target will be missed.

NATO’s Enhanced Forward Posture

This Strategic Initiative will be a very important part of Poland and the Baltic states’ defence as part of NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence, which began in 2017. In the Arctic, Norway and Russia share a 198 km border. This is an area where NATO often does military drills. NATO sees the 60 km long Suwalki Gap as a vital corridor. It is the border between Poland and Lithuania. This regional project fits in with NATO’s larger strategy goal of making member countries’ air and missile defence stronger. Recently, Poland joined the European Sky Shield Initiative. The goal is likely to build an integrated air defence system like Israel’s Iron Dome. The project involves 21 NATO countries. This shows that the EU is serious about protecting its territories from drones and missiles. All NATO countries that border Russia will be covered by the planned drone wall system, which will go from Norway to Poland. The NATO-EU is likely to fund the “Drone Wall” initiative.

Since Russia took over Crimea in 2014, several NATO member states have spent a lot of money on their militaries to make their border defences stronger against Russia. Poland has significantly raised the amount it spends on defence. In 2004, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania joined NATO, making the eastern border of the alliance stronger. Finland became NATO’s 31st member country on 4th April 2023.

The next-generation of drones is likely to have an offensive advantage but may not be comparable to the classical role of defensive next-generation air defense of other systems. The drones are likely to continue with their offensive dominance role being economical than to shift to the role of defense dominance of the “Drone Wall.” This is a completely new concept of a Drone Border beyond a Fenced Border along with multiple types of sensors.

Moscow rejects the myth of a Russian threat used by Western leaders to scare their people into funding the military-industrial complex. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly given assurance that the Russian nation “has no interest… geopolitically, economically or militarily” to justify waging war against NATO member states.

The proposal for a “Drone Wall” comes amid heightened tensions and security concerns due to Russia’s actions in Ukraine and its broader geopolitical stance. “Drone Wall” in the final analysis is just a name getting in jointness by using technology to enhance border security using advanced surveillance systems, including drones, along its borders to monitor, prevent incursions and use drones in an “Offensive–Defence” manner. The concept is still in its infancy on the drawing board with no timeline!